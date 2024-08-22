MagazineBuy Print

Cheteshwar Pujara to not play for Sussex in 2025 County Championship

The County side has instead signed Australian left-handed batter Daniel Hughes for the next season.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 10:45 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara during a County Championship match in 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara during a County Championship match in 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara during a County Championship match in 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will not return to Sussex for next year’s County Championship after the English club side opted to relieve him to retain the services of Australian Daniel Hughes.

The left-handed Hughes will be available for all Championship and T20 Vitality Blast matches next season. The club also announced that West Indies right-arm fast bowler Jayden Sales will play the first block of Championship fixtures.

Pujara returned to Sussex for the third successive season in 2024. He played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes’ arrival.

“Taking over from Cheteshwar is not an easy task, but Dan has fitted in brilliantly and we are all delighted he will be back for the whole of next season,” Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said in a statement on its official website.

Hughes was the leading run scorer in the group stages of this year’s Blast with 560 runs at an average of 43.07, including five fifties and a highest score of 96 not out.

The Aussie helped Sussex secure a quarterfinal against Lancashire Lightning at home on September 4. He will also feature in Sussex’s final five Championship games this season.

“Dan has been top class for us on and off the field. He has brought a wealth of experience to the dressing room and has seriously helped some of our young batters with the development of their games,” Farbrace said.

