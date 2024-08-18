National Chess Championship 2024: Usual script continues as Surya Sekhar, Abhijeet, Sethuraman post wins

The second day was a seamless continuation of the first. Nothing unusual happened on the top boards in the second round of the 61st National Chess Championship.

The only excitement came during the live-streaming due to some technical glitch, because of which some unlikely results seemed possible on the top boards. But that, too, was rectified: so, even the boards online said the top four seeds -- Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Abhijeet Gupta, S.P. Sethuraman and Diptayan Ghosh -- posted wins.

Ganguly, from the white side of a Sicilian Defence, saw his much younger rival Sidhanth Poonja keep playing on from a virtually hopeless position. Black waited till he was checkmated by two queens on the 65th move.

On the second board, too, it was Sicilian Defence, but it was an easy win for Black. Abhijeet won against Harshit Singh in 51 moves, though in a less spectacular style.

On the third board, Sethuraman, who opted for an English Opening, punished Esshan Wadhawan for a couple of early weak bishop moves, on his way to a 28-move victory.