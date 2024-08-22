MagazineBuy Print

Monterrey Open: Alexandrova, Emma Navarro reach quarterfinals

Alexandrova advanced to face seventh-seeded China’s Yue Yuan, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Petra Martic in the WTA 500 hard court event at Sonoma Club.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 12:06 IST , MONTERREY, Mexico - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action.
FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third-seeded Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova beat local favourite Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open.

Alexandrova advanced to face seventh-seeded China’s Yue Yuan, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Petra Martic in the WTA 500 hard court event at Sonoma Club.

Also, fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Linda Noskova, a 6-4, 7-6 (11) winner over Xiyu Wang.

Ninth-seeded Magdalena Frech topped Lina Glushko 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1.

FILE PHOTO: Emma Navarro of the United States in action.
FILE PHOTO: Emma Navarro of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Emma Navarro of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Later, the second-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States rallied to beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) to reach the quarterfinals.

The 23-year-old Navarro, the 2021 NCAA champion as a freshman at the University of Virginia, finally finished off Osorio at 12:35 a.m. — 2 hours, 48 minutes after they began play.

Navarro set up a match against ninth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland in the WTA 500 event on Sonoma Club’s hard courts. Frech edged Lina Glushko 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1.

Navarro won in Hobart in January for her first WTA Tour title. She lost to Diana Shnaider in May in Paris in the Trophee Clarins final.

The 22-year-old Osorio won both of her WTA Tour titles on clay at home in Bogota, the first in 2021 and the second in April. She lost to Leylah Fernandez in the 2022 Monterrey final.

