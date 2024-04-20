MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming Info, FA Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch MCI v CHE; Predicted Lineups

Pep Guardiola is uncertain whether Erling Haaland will feature in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea after his prolific striker asked to leave Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal with a muscle injury.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 12:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City will face former City winger Cole Palmer on Saturday after he drew level with Erling Haaland as the Premier League’s top goalscorer following Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Everton.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City will face former City winger Cole Palmer on Saturday after he drew level with Erling Haaland as the Premier League’s top goalscorer following Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Everton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City will face former City winger Cole Palmer on Saturday after he drew level with Erling Haaland as the Premier League's top goalscorer following Chelsea's 6-0 win over Everton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City will look to bounce back from its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Real Madrid when it takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is uncertain whether Erling Haaland will feature in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea after his prolific striker asked to leave Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final with a muscle injury.

On the other hand, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his players need to respect on-field discipline as they focus on the semifinal against holder City.

ALSO READ | EFL representatives accepted scrapping FA Cup replays, FA says

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke had a row over who would take a penalty kick during Monday’s 6-0 win over Everton, with Madueke initially refusing to hand the ball over to Cole Palmer, who later scored from the spot.

Guardiola’s men will face former City winger Palmer on Saturday, following the 21-year-old’s four goals in Chelsea’s 6-0 rout of Everton on Monday that drew him level with Haaland as the league’s top goalscorer this season. Haaland and Palmer both have 20 goals.

Manchester United will take on Coventry City FC on Sunday in the other semifinal.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Diaz, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Doku

Chelsea: Petrovic, Thiago Silva, Disasi, Cucurella, Gusto, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Madueke, Mudryk, Jackson

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal match start?
The FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal match between Manchester City and Chelsea will kick off at 9:45 PM IST, Saturday, April 20 at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal match?
The FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be live telecasted on the  Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the  Sony LIV app and Website.

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Manchester City /

Chelsea /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Pep Guardiola /

Erling Haaland

