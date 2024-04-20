Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming Info, FA Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch MCI v CHE; Predicted Lineups

Manchester City will look to bounce back from its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Real Madrid when it takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is uncertain whether Erling Haaland will feature in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea after his prolific striker asked to leave Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final with a muscle injury.

On the other hand, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his players need to respect on-field discipline as they focus on the semifinal against holder City.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke had a row over who would take a penalty kick during Monday’s 6-0 win over Everton, with Madueke initially refusing to hand the ball over to Cole Palmer, who later scored from the spot.

Guardiola’s men will face former City winger Palmer on Saturday, following the 21-year-old’s four goals in Chelsea’s 6-0 rout of Everton on Monday that drew him level with Haaland as the league’s top goalscorer this season. Haaland and Palmer both have 20 goals.

Manchester United will take on Coventry City FC on Sunday in the other semifinal.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Diaz, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Doku

Chelsea: Petrovic, Thiago Silva, Disasi, Cucurella, Gusto, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Madueke, Mudryk, Jackson

