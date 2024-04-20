MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, April 20: Abdulla Aboobacker eighth in Diamond League opener

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Saturday, April 20. 

Published : Apr 20, 2024 20:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abdulla Aboobacker in action.
Abdulla Aboobacker in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Abdulla Aboobacker in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

ATHLETICS

Asian champion triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker finished eighth, with 16.33m, in the Diamond League season-opener in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

Abdulla’s best effort came in the fourth jump. World champion Hugues Fabrice Zango was trailing Kerala’s Aboobacker – the lone Indian in the Diamond League here – after three jumps but the Burkina Faso athlete produced a 17.12m effort in his last jump to finished second, behind Portugal’s Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo who won the title with 17.51m.

-Stan Rayan

TENNIS

Rithvik and Niki in Challenger final

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha beat Anirudh Chandrasekar and Hans Verdugo 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

The unseeded Indian pair was scheduled to face the top seeds Luke Johnson and Skander Mansouri in the final.

Prarthana Thombare won the doubles title in partnership with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Shenzhen, China. It was the 28th career doubles title for Prarthana.

The results:

$164,000 Challenger, Acapulco, Mexico

Doubles (semifinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Hans Verdugo (Mex) 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Shymkent, Kazakhstan

Singles (semifinals): Bekhan Atlangeriev bt Karan Singh 6-3, 6-4.

$40,000 ITF women, Shenzhen, China

Doubles (final): Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Prarthana Thombare bt Madeleine Brooks (GBR) & Eudice Chong (Hkg) 6-3, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Equestrian Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 20: Abdulla Aboobacker eighth in Diamond League opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/4 (11); Delhi Capitals picks quick wickets; Head, Klaasen out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal: Lineups out soon; Updates of MCI v CHE; Kick-off at 9:45 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 2-1 CFC; Brandon scores screamer; Crikovic gets one back
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Thrilling finale awaits; little to choose among the three leaders
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 20: Abdulla Aboobacker eighth in Diamond League opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chinese swimmers allowed to compete at Tokyo Olympics despite positive doping tests - Reports
    AP
  3. Olympic torch makes Acropolis overnight stop a week before Paris handover
    AP
  4. Olympic organizers unveil strategy for using artificial intelligence in sports
    AP
  5. French athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics will receive better mental health protection
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 20: Abdulla Aboobacker eighth in Diamond League opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/4 (11); Delhi Capitals picks quick wickets; Head, Klaasen out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal: Lineups out soon; Updates of MCI v CHE; Kick-off at 9:45 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 2-1 CFC; Brandon scores screamer; Crikovic gets one back
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Thrilling finale awaits; little to choose among the three leaders
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment