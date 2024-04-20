FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 0-0 CFC; Match kicks off; Crivellaro benched

Key Updates
- April 20, 2024 19:5523’ Chance | FCG 0-0 CFC
Debjit’s clearance of a cross from Jay Gupta falls to Carlos Martinez. He hits it first time from outside the box. Debjit recovers to make a save and collect the ball
- April 20, 2024 19:5221’ FCG 0-0 CFC
Borges tries to thread a pass-through for Brandon Fernandes. He is unable to keep it under control at the edge of the box and loses possession.
- April 20, 2024 19:5019’ FCG 0-0 CFC
Farukh takes an ambitious shot from outside the box. He didn’t get enough power behind it as Dheeraj collects it with ease.
- April 20, 2024 19:4717’ FCG 0-0 CFC
Foul on Jay Gupta by Ankit in the middle of the pitch.
- April 20, 2024 19:4715’ FCG 0-0 CFC
All the action seems to be happening on the far side of the pitch. Neither side has had a good spell of possession so far.
- April 20, 2024 19:4412’ FCG 0-0 CFC
Farukh Choudhary goes down grabbing his head after a collision with Borges. The referee says play on.
- April 20, 2024 19:419’ Save | FCG 0-0 CFC
A chance at the other end. Chennaiyin is caught off guard and Noah Sadaoui finds himself free in the box. He takes a shot from the right. Debjit makes a good save to keep the scores level.
- April 20, 2024 19:398’ FCG 0-0 CFC
Both teams are battling for possession in the opening minutes. Vincy Baretto puts in a pass into the box. Nim Dorjee misses the clearance the first time. Lucky for him no Chennaiyin player was there to utilise the chance. He clears the ball away the second time.
- April 20, 2024 19:355’ FCG 0-0 CFC
Connor Shields whips in a freekick from the left. Dheeraj comes out and punches the ball away. He catches his own teammate Odei in the process.
- April 20, 2024 19:333’ FCG 0-0 CFC
Jiteshwor Singh brings down Brandon Fernandes near the half-line. The freekick from Yasir is too long and goes for a goal kick.
- April 20, 2024 19:321’ FCG 0-0 CFC
A chance immediately for FC Goa. Noah Sadaoui capitalises on a poor back pass from Rahim Ali. Noah intercepts the pass and takes a shot from outside the box. No real power in it. Debjit makes a comfortable save.
- April 20, 2024 19:30KICK OFF!!
Chennaiyin FC kicks off the match, dressed in all white, shooting from right to left. The winner of this match will face Mumbai City FC on April 24, in the semifinals of ISL 2023-24.
- April 20, 2024 19:23Minutes to kick-off
The players are making their way into the Fatorda Stadium. Brandon Fernandes leads out the home side while Ryan Edwards leads Chennayin FC.
- April 20, 2024 19:09150 appearances for FC Goa’s Seriton Fernandes
- April 20, 2024 19:01I’m looking forward to starting from zero in the playoffs. Against FC Goa, we need to do our best, and everything is possible: Owen Coyle
ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin’s resurgence will force teams to take it seriously, says head coach Owen Coyle
Chennaiyin FC, after its 0-1 loss to Hyderabad, won three consecutive matches against Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur and NorthEast, sealing a playoff spot after Punjab FC beat East Bengal 4-1 on April 10.
- April 20, 2024 18:52A grand welcome for the home team!!
- April 20, 2024 18:45HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played: 26
FC Goa: 15
Chennaiyin FC: 9
Draws: 2
- April 20, 2024 18:36Chennaiyin FC starting XI
Debjit Majumder (gk), Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan, Jiteshwor Singh, Vincy Baretto, Connor Shields, Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali, Jordan Murray
- April 20, 2024 18:34FC Goa starting XI
Dheeraj Singh (gk), Boris Thangjam, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Rowlin Borges, Carl Mchugh, Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez Rodriguez
- April 20, 2024 18:32LINEUPS ARE OUT!!
- April 20, 2024 18:22PREVIEW
FC Goa enters the fixture on the back of an impressive run (45 points from its 22 matches), having secured victories in four out of its last five matches.
Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in its previous fixture against FC Goa, has demonstrated resilience throughout the season. With wins in three of its last five matches, it is poised to bounce back and pose a formidable challenge to its opponents.
- April 20, 2024 18:17LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/0 (6), Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma record highest powerplay score in T20 history
- Women’s Candidates 2024: With two round remaining, China’s Tan and Lei occupy top spots
- Paris 2024: Vinesh Phogat secures Olympics quota to prove she’s far from being finished
- IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad posts highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket
- FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 0-0 CFC; Match kicks off; Crivellaro benched
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE