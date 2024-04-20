MagazineBuy Print

Live

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 playoffs: FCG 0-0 CFC; Match kicks off; Crivellaro benched

FCG vs CFC, Live score: Catch the live updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC being played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Updated : Apr 20, 2024 20:01 IST

Team Sportstar
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs reach a fever pitch as FC Goa prepares to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs reach a fever pitch as FC Goa prepares to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
lightbox-info

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs reach a fever pitch as FC Goa prepares to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC being played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

  • April 20, 2024 19:55
    23’ Chance | FCG 0-0 CFC

    Debjit’s clearance of a cross from Jay Gupta falls to Carlos Martinez. He hits it first time from outside the box. Debjit recovers to make a save and collect the ball

  • April 20, 2024 19:52
    21’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    Borges tries to thread a pass-through for Brandon Fernandes. He is unable to keep it under control at the edge of the box and loses possession.

  • April 20, 2024 19:50
    19’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    Farukh takes an ambitious shot from outside the box. He didn’t get enough power behind it as Dheeraj collects it with ease. 

  • April 20, 2024 19:47
    17’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    Foul on Jay Gupta by Ankit in the middle of the pitch.

  • April 20, 2024 19:47
    15’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    All the action seems to be happening on the far side of the pitch. Neither side has had a good spell of possession so far.

  • April 20, 2024 19:44
    12’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    Farukh Choudhary goes down grabbing his head after a collision with Borges. The referee says play on. 

  • April 20, 2024 19:41
    9’ Save | FCG 0-0 CFC

    A chance at the other end. Chennaiyin is caught off guard and Noah Sadaoui finds himself free in the box. He takes a shot from the right. Debjit makes a good save to keep the scores level.

  • April 20, 2024 19:39
    8’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    Both teams are battling for possession in the opening minutes. Vincy Baretto puts in a pass into the box. Nim Dorjee misses the clearance the first time. Lucky for him no Chennaiyin player was there to utilise the chance. He clears the ball away the second time.

  • April 20, 2024 19:35
    5’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    Connor Shields whips in a freekick from the left. Dheeraj comes out and punches the ball away. He catches his own teammate Odei in the process.

  • April 20, 2024 19:33
    3’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    Jiteshwor Singh brings down Brandon Fernandes near the half-line. The freekick from Yasir is too long and goes for a goal kick.

  • April 20, 2024 19:32
    1’ FCG 0-0 CFC

    A chance immediately for FC Goa. Noah Sadaoui capitalises on a poor back pass from Rahim Ali. Noah intercepts the pass and takes a shot from outside the box. No real power in it. Debjit makes a comfortable save.

  • April 20, 2024 19:30
    KICK OFF!!

    Chennaiyin FC kicks off the match, dressed in all white, shooting from right to left. The winner of this match will face Mumbai City FC on April 24, in the semifinals of ISL 2023-24.

  • April 20, 2024 19:23
    Minutes to kick-off

    The players are making their way into the Fatorda Stadium. Brandon Fernandes leads out the home side while Ryan Edwards leads Chennayin FC.

  • April 20, 2024 19:09
    150 appearances for FC Goa’s Seriton Fernandes
  • April 20, 2024 19:01
    I’m looking forward to starting from zero in the playoffs. Against FC Goa, we need to do our best, and everything is possible: Owen Coyle

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin’s resurgence will force teams to take it seriously, says head coach Owen Coyle

    Chennaiyin FC, after its 0-1 loss to Hyderabad, won three consecutive matches against Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur and NorthEast, sealing a playoff spot after Punjab FC beat East Bengal 4-1 on April 10.

  • April 20, 2024 18:52
    A grand welcome for the home team!!
  • April 20, 2024 18:45
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Played: 26

    FC Goa: 15

    Chennaiyin FC: 9

    Draws: 2

  • April 20, 2024 18:36
    Chennaiyin FC starting XI

    Debjit Majumder (gk), Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan, Jiteshwor Singh, Vincy Baretto, Connor Shields, Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali, Jordan Murray

  • April 20, 2024 18:34
    FC Goa starting XI

    Dheeraj Singh (gk), Boris Thangjam, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Rowlin Borges, Carl Mchugh, Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez Rodriguez

  • April 20, 2024 18:32
    LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

  • April 20, 2024 18:22
    PREVIEW

    FC Goa enters the fixture on the back of an impressive run (45 points from its 22 matches), having secured victories in four out of its last five matches.

    Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in its previous fixture against FC Goa, has demonstrated resilience throughout the season. With wins in three of its last five matches, it is poised to bounce back and pose a formidable challenge to its opponents.

    ISL 2023-24 Playoffs: Resilient Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa for a spot in the semifinal

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs reach a fever pitch as FC Goa prepares to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

  • April 20, 2024 18:17
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

