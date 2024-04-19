MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Playoffs: Resilient Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa for a spot in the semifinal

Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in its previous fixture against FC Goa, has demonstrated resilience throughout the season.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 21:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC has often brought its A-game to the table in the knockouts, having won six playoff matches in the tournament, which is the joint-highest amongst all teams along with Bengaluru FC (6).
infoIcon

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs reach a fever pitch as FC Goa prepares to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. With a direct qualification to the semifinals hanging in the balance, both teams are gearing up for a battle that promises to be nothing short of exhilarating.

FC Goa enters the fixture on the back of an impressive run (45 points from its 22 matches), having secured victories in four out of its last five matches.

Coach Manolo Marquez said, “It’s true that FC Goa has never been the champion in the playoffs. The Shield was the most important, as winning it gives a spot in Asia straightaway. However, it’s (playoffs) also a tournament (that we must focus on) at the end of the day.”

Its commanding performance against Chennaiyin FC in its recent encounter, where it emerged triumphant with a 4-1 scoreline, underscores its current form and confidence.

Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in its previous fixture against FC Goa, has demonstrated resilience throughout the season. With wins in three of its last five matches, it is poised to bounce back and pose a formidable challenge to its opponents.

Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle prior to the match said, “The FC Goa team that we faced in season six was one of the best-ever teams in the ISL, and we managed to oust them across two legs in the semi-finals. That has no bearing in tomorrow’s match but our real focus is to give our absolute best.”

Chennaiyin FC has often brought its A-game to the table in the knockouts, having won six playoff matches in the tournament, which is the joint-highest amongst all teams along with Bengaluru FC (6).

