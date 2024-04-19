ISL 2023-24: What happens if a knockout match in Indian Super League ends in a draw after 90 minutes?

The 2023/24 edition of the Indian Super League is heading into its business end with six teams left in the reckoning.

Odisha FC hosts Kerala Blasters while Chennaiyin FC travels to Goa in a bid to qualify for the semifinal and take on League Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant and runner-up Mumbai City FC.

The playoff encounters will be held on April 19 and 20 while the two-legged semifinal matches will be held between April 23 and 29. The final of the 2023-24 edition is set to be held on May 4, 2024.

The two playoff matches are single-leg affairs and in the situation of a draw at the end of 90 minutes, the game will head into two halves of a extra time followed by a penalty shootout to decide the winner.