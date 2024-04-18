ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC hosts Kerala Blasters with a semifinal spot at stake

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will face each other in the first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Both teams are heading into the knockouts with identical forms, losing thrice along with drawing and winning once each in its previous five games.

The Juggernauts finished fourth in the points table with 39 points, whereas Kerala Blasters FC ended up fifth with 33 points. This one-legged playoff fixture is important for both teams, with a win here taking them straight into the ISL semi-finals, where the top-two sides, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant await them.

Both Sergio Lobera and Ivan Vukomanovic are seasoned tacticians, and they will be edging to set their teams up perfectly for the crucial 90 minutes lying ahead of them.

Odisha FC has emerged victorious only twice in its last seven games against Kerala Blasters FC, winning by 2-1 in its latest meeting. This is set to be the first game between the two sides in the playoffs history.

KBFC does not boast of the best of records against Odisha FC, having never won an away fixture against the Juggernauts. It has faced losses in each of its last two visits to the Kalinga Stadium.

Before the clash, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said, “During the season we had to completely change the squad due to issues such as surgeries to key players and other uncontrollable factors.”

“But after the season the mentality is completely different in the knockouts, as you don’t have to plan for the long term here,” he added.

KBFC has conceded 39 per cent of its goals from set-pieces this season, whereas Odisha FC has netted 12 times from such situations. With the presence of Diego Mauricio and Roy Krishna looming large over the visitors, the Blasters backline will have to come up with unique ways to stop the striking duo in its tracks tomorrow.