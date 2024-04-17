ISL 2023-24: Top five Indian youngsters who shined in the league stage

It was an exciting Indian Super League 2023-24 League stage with the competition extremely tight, both for the shield title and the playoff spots.

With so many crucial encounters and thrilling matches this time around, there were a number of Indian players who stepped up their game and contributed consistently throughout the campaign.

ISL, just like in its past editions, has proved to act as a solid platform for Indian talents to thrive and shine along with foreign stars and make into the Indian football squad.

ISL 2023-24: Top five players of the league stage

Here are are the top five emerging Indian talents from ISL this season who outperformed both, their teammates and opposing players to grab the spotlight on multiple occasions.

VIKRAM PARTAP SINGH - MUMBAI CITY FC

Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC after scoring against Northeast United FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai City made a late charge for the league shield and a catalyst to it’s improvement in form was Vikram Partap Singh’s addition into the starting lineups by newly appointed coach Petr Kratky.

In just 14 starts in the league, Vikram has found the next seven times and even provided three assists for his side.

Apart from his overall ability on the left wing and clinical finishing in front of goal, what makes Vikram special is his ability to get into good scoring positions. Most of Mumbai City’s attempts come off of the 22-year-old thanks to his sharp reading of the game and his quick feet that help him get away from his marker and tap it into the net.

JAY GUPTA - FC GOA

Jay Gupta of FC Goa in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

This is the young and explosive full-back, Jay Gupta’s first season in the ISL and he has taken it by the storm by turning in consistent performances every week for the Gaurs.

Jay has been exception at the back winning majority of his duels and recovers the ball well with his high work rate.

Other than his defense, his strength lies his ability to launch attacks from the back and make overlapping runs from behind. He has two goals and two assists to his name, a solid number for a full-back.

The Gaurs have just lost 3 games this season and conceded only 21 goals, the second lowest in the league this season and some credit definitely goes to Jay.

PARTHIB GOGOI - NORTHEAST UNITED FC

North East United’s forward Parthib Sundar Gogoi. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

After finishing 11th and 10th last season, NorthEast United almost made it into the playoffs this time and one of the key reasons behind its success was Parthib Gogoi, who is easily one of the best youngsters in the league at the moment.

With five goals and four assists to his name in the league, Parthib was a first team regular for The Highlanders.

The 21-year-old forward was the complete package in front of goal. His balance and agility on the ball allows him to dribble into the box through the middle and his powerful and precise shooting ability from distance, make him a versatile trump card up ahead.

SACHIN SURESH - KERALA BLASTERS FC

Sachin Suresh keeping for Kerala Blasters in the ISL. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Being a goalkeeper for a big club like Kerala Blasters comes with a lot of responsibility and the 23-year-old Sachin Suresh took it quite well until he got injured in February for the remainder of the season.

In the early weeks of the league, Kerala Blasters was fighting for the top spot in the standings and much credit went to Sachin between the sticks who held his fort despite key defenders being injured.

In his 15 appearances, Sachin conceded as many goals and had a save per-cent of 71.4. Unfortunately he is suffering from a shoulder injury or he might have fared quite well in the playoffs.

IRFAN YADWAD - CHENNAIYIN FC

Irfan Yadwad in action against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Chennaiyin FC has made it into the ISL playoffs after four years and a pivotal game for the Marina Machans in the season was its win over over star-studded Mohun Bagan Super Giant in which the the 22-year-old Yash Yadwad scored the crucial winner.

This is the only goal the youngster scored this season and this because he hasn’t made his way into the starting lineup yet and comes in as a substitute. Out of his 16 appearances, he has only made one start but has played a total of 372 minutes throughout the season.

Although he spends less time on the pitch, since the number-9 role in the ISL is usually occupied by a foreign player, Irfan has had a great impact on his side.

He ensures he takes a shot every chance he gets and his tall figure also helps him win aerial duels inside the box. Given the right minutes next season. Irfan has a lot of potential yet to be tapped.