Paris 2024, 100 days to go: Olympic Games FAQs, schedule, venue, dates full info

Paris will host the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

When and where will the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paris Olympics take place?

The Paris Olympic opening ceremony will be held at the Seine and Jardins du Trocadéro on July 26, 2024. The closing ceremony is scheduled to be held at Stade de France on 11 August 2024.

When did the first Olympic Games take place?

The inaugural Olympic Games took place in Athens, Greece in 1896.

When do the sporting events at the Paris 2024 Olympics begin?

Although most events start after the opening ceremony on July 26, some events such as rugby sevens, football, archery and handball are scheduled to begin on July 24 and 25, 2024.

How many sporting events are in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

45 sporting events will take place at 35 competition venues in Paris and its metropolitan region, including the neighbouring cities of Saint-Denis, Le Bourget, Nanterre, Versailles, and Vaires-sur-Marne.

How many athletes will compete in the Paris Olympics?

Close to 10,500 athletes from 206 NOCs will compete at Paris 2024.

What is the official mascot of Paris 2024?

The Paris 2024 mascot is an Olympic Phryge with the colours of the France flag - blue, white and red colour- with Paris 2024 logo across its chest. The mascot is based on the traditional small Phrygian hats that they are shaped after.

How many medals did India win at the last Olympics?

In the 2021 Tokyo Games, India won seven medals including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Who were the medallists for India in the last Olympic Games?

Athlete Medal Event Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Mirabai Chanu Silver Weightlifting women's 49kg Ravi Dahiya Silver Wrestling men's 57kg Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Boxing women's welterweight PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Bajrang Punia Bronze Wrestling men's 65kg

Who will host the next edition of the Olympic Games?

Los Angeles, USA, will host the next Olympics (XXXIV Olympic Games) from 14 to 30 July, 2028.