MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024, 100 days to go: Olympic Games FAQs, schedule, venue, dates full info

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 10:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Stade de France will host the athletics events and closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Stade de France will host the athletics events and closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stade de France will host the athletics events and closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris will host the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

When and where will the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paris Olympics take place?

The Paris Olympic opening ceremony will be held at the Seine and Jardins du Trocadéro on July 26, 2024. The closing ceremony is scheduled to be held at Stade de France on 11 August 2024.

When did the first Olympic Games take place?

The inaugural Olympic Games took place in Athens, Greece in 1896.

When do the sporting events at the Paris 2024 Olympics begin?

Although most events start after the opening ceremony on July 26, some events such as rugby sevens, football, archery and handball are scheduled to begin on July 24 and 25, 2024.

How many sporting events are in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

45 sporting events will take place at 35 competition venues in Paris and its metropolitan region, including the neighbouring cities of Saint-Denis, Le Bourget, Nanterre, Versailles, and Vaires-sur-Marne.

How many athletes will compete in the Paris Olympics?

Close to 10,500 athletes from 206 NOCs will compete at Paris 2024.

What is the official mascot of Paris 2024?

The Paris 2024 mascot is an Olympic Phryge with the colours of the France flag - blue, white and red colour- with Paris 2024 logo across its chest. The mascot is based on the traditional small Phrygian hats that they are shaped after.

How many medals did India win at the last Olympics?

In the 2021 Tokyo Games, India won seven medals including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Who were the medallists for India in the last Olympic Games?

Athlete Medal Event
Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw
Mirabai Chanu Silver Weightlifting women's 49kg
Ravi Dahiya Silver Wrestling men's 57kg
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Boxing women's welterweight
PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey
Bajrang Punia Bronze Wrestling men's 65kg

Who will host the next edition of the Olympic Games?

Los Angeles, USA, will host the next Olympics (XXXIV Olympic Games) from 14 to 30 July, 2028.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024, 100 days to go: Olympic Games FAQs, schedule, venue, dates full info
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Play-In Tournament: Sacramento Kings eliminates Golden State Warriors with 118-94 win
    AP
  3. Caitlin Clark helps WNBA obliterate previous draft viewership mark
    Reuters
  4. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: I always kept believing, says Buttler after heroic hundred
    PTI
  5. Barcelona’s Champions League exit sends Atletico Madrid to 2025 Club World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024, 100 days to go: Olympic Games FAQs, schedule, venue, dates full info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Eiffel Tower countdown turns to 100 days to Olympics
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics’ prize money at Paris 2024 Games goes against Olympic spirit-UCI chief
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 16: Educational group launches United Kolkata Sports Club, aims to play in ISL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics torch lit in ancient Olympia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024, 100 days to go: Olympic Games FAQs, schedule, venue, dates full info
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Play-In Tournament: Sacramento Kings eliminates Golden State Warriors with 118-94 win
    AP
  3. Caitlin Clark helps WNBA obliterate previous draft viewership mark
    Reuters
  4. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: I always kept believing, says Buttler after heroic hundred
    PTI
  5. Barcelona’s Champions League exit sends Atletico Madrid to 2025 Club World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment