Success of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan SC huge for Indian Football: AIFF president

It all began with Mohun Bagan starting the season with their first Durand Cup title in 23 years, while East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup, its first title in 12 years.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 17:23 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey (left) said that the return of the ‘Big Three’ in power will be a big boost for the sport in the country.
All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey (left) said that the return of the ‘Big Three’ in power will be a big boost for the sport in the country. | Photo Credit: PTI
All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey (left) said that the return of the ‘Big Three’ in power will be a big boost for the sport in the country. | Photo Credit: PTI

The success of Kolkata’s ‘Big Three’ -- Mohun Bagan (now called Mohun Bagan Super Giant), East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- will not just have a massive impact on state football but will also have a positive effect on the sport in the country, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said on Tuesday.

Seven months, four titles, and the ‘Mecca of Indian football’ was celebrating after Mohun Bagan’s maiden League Winners Shield triumph following its 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC at the packed Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

“Bringing home the ISL Shield, I-League Trophy, Super Cup and Durand Cup to West Bengal is a sign of new-age football in the state, and adaptability of these clubs to the newer norms of football,” Chaubey told PTI.

“The three giants of Kolkata enjoy enormous fan support in West Bengal, India and globally. I’m sure the success of MB and EB, along with Mohammedan Sporting joining the two in ISL next season, will have a massive impact on Indian football.”

It all began with Mohun Bagan starting the season with its first Durand Cup title in 23 years, defeating arch-rival East Bengal 1-0 on September 3, 2023.

East Bengal made amends to win the Kalinga Super Cup, beating Odisha FC 3-2 in Bhubaneswar on January 29. It marked the end of its 12-year trophy drought.

East Bengal FC celebrate after winning the Kalinga Super Cup final against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
East Bengal FC celebrate after winning the Kalinga Super Cup final against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu
East Bengal FC celebrate after winning the Kalinga Super Cup final against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

Having faced multiple relegation, Mohammedan Sporting came back from oblivion to defeat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 earlier this month to win the I-League with a round to spare and confirm their promotion to ISL.

Mohun Bagan then went on to lift the ISL Shield in front of a record 61,000-plus home crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Green and Maroon brigade will now aim to finish season by lifting the ISL Trophy, which would be a ‘High Five’ for the Maidan ‘Big Three’.

Mohun Bagan is the oldest club in India, having been established in 1889, while Mohammedan Sporting came into existence two years later in 1891. East Bengal (established in 1920) also recently celebrated its centenary year.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after beating Mumbai City FC in the last league match and winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield, at Salt Lake Stadium.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after beating Mumbai City FC in the last league match and winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield, at Salt Lake Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after beating Mumbai City FC in the last league match and winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Shield, at Salt Lake Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

“They are the ‘Big Three’ of Kolkata football. With historic milestones and to have ruled Indian football for decades, the three have centuries-old football culture and I’m just glad that they have all come around once again to help the city earn the bragging rights,” he said.

“It’s a remarkable year for Kolkata football to bring home four titles this season.” “Millions of football fans, having their loyalties to these Big Three, have joined in to reverberate Kolkata’s legacy,” he added.

