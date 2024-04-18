MagazineBuy Print

Which teams have qualified for the ISL playoffs and their road to the knockouts?

The top two finishers from the league table automatically qualify for the semifinals, while teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in single-elimination knockout matches to determine the remaining two semifinalists.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 17:20 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Chennaiyin FC’s Rafael Crivellaro celebrates after scoring.
File Photo: Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Chennaiyin FC’s Rafael Crivellaro celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 wrapped up its league stage on Monday with Mohun Bagan Super Giant securing its first-ever League Winners’ Shield after a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC at Salt Lake Stadium.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming playoffs, semifinals, and the grand finale for the ISL Cup.

Here’s a breakdown of the format, teams involved, dates, and venues before the knockout stage kicks off.

The top six teams from the ISL league standings advance to the playoffs.

Which teams have qualified for the ISL playoffs

Alongside Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City, FC Goa, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin FC have secured their spots.

ISL playoff format

According to the ISL playoff format, the top two finishers from the league table automatically qualify for the semifinals. Teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in single-elimination knockout matches to determine the remaining two semifinalists.

Road to knockouts

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The defending champions have already won the League Shield this season after a difficult start to the season. After a string of underwhelming results, Juan Ferrando was sacked and Antonio Lopez Habas was brought in. The Spaniard made an instant impact and rejuvenated the squad which won four of its last five league matches, including the final showdown with Mumbai City FC to clinch the shield.

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders also went through a same journey of change at the helm when Des Buckingham left for Oxford United with Petr Kratky taking the reigns. However, the Mumbai-based continued to dazzle with its attacking band of football and racking up points. However, it failed to win the last league match against Mohun Bagan and ended up as runner-ups.

FC Goa

The Gaurs started well in ISL 2023-24 but endured a mid-season blip when it failed to get results in crucial matches. However, the Manolo Marquez coached team made a brilliant comeback during the business end of the tournament by winning four of its last five matches and secured a playoff berth.

Odisha FC

Sergio Lobera’s team had a impressive campaign both in the league and in Asia. Powered by Roy Krishna’s blistering goalscoring form the team was on course to the shield. However, the Juggernauts finished the league in the fourth position after failing to win none of its last five fixtures.

Kerala Blaster FC

The Ivan Vukomanovic-led team had a brilliant start to the season and was on course to compete for the league shield title, however, an unfortunate injury to its talisman Adrian Luna derailed its campaign. It only registered a solitary win in the last five league matches and made it to the playoff.

Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans had a somewhat difficult campaign and only managed to pip Northeast United by a single point to secure a playoff spot. Owen Coyle’s team won three of its last five matches to make it to the knockouts.

