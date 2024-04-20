MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

ISL 2023-24 playoff: FC Goa beats Chennaiyin FC 2-1, seals semifinal spot against Mumbai City FC

The Gaurs made it to the semifinals for the first time in three years and will face Mumbai City FC for a spot in the summit clash – a repeat fixture of the 2020-21 semifinal.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 22:43 IST , Margao, Goa - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Brandon Fernandes (left) celebrates scoring the second goal for FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) knockout match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
Brandon Fernandes (left) celebrates scoring the second goal for FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) knockout match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Brandon Fernandes (left) celebrates scoring the second goal for FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) knockout match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

FC Goa staved off a comeback by Chennaiyin FC to beat it 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff, sealing a semifinal spot, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The Gaurs made it to the semifinals for the first time in three years and will face Mumbai City FC for a spot in the summit clash – a repeat fixture of the 2020-21 semifinal.

Noah Sadaoui, Goa’s highest goalscorer this season, opened the scoring in the 36th minute. He combined with Boris Singh, who then passed it to Brandon Fernandes, and the ball finally landed to Sadaoui off a pass from Carl McHugh.

AS IT HAPPENED: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 playoff highlights

The Moroccan then rattled the net despite Chennaiyin goalkeeper Debjit Majumder getting a touch on it.

Nine minutes later, Goa’s captain Brandon Fernades decided to take centrestage.

Receiving a pass from left-back Jay Gupta, he marauded into the final third, beating Chennaiyin’s midfielder Jiteshwor Singh and scoring with a sensational strike from outside the box.

The Marina Machans, who had won three consecutive games coming from behind in three of its last four games, tried to tread the same path this time around.

And in the first-half stoppage time, Lazar Cirkovic found the net with a tap-in after Goa’s goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem failed to grab the ball off a Ryan Edwards header.

Four years ago, Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin had beaten Goa 6-5 to make it to the finals. At the same venue, the Gaurs would find some solace in their revenge against the same team under the same manager.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, would find solace in qualifying for the knockouts after four years and not throwing the towel despite being a goal down until the final whistle.

Match result:
FC Goa 2 (N. Sadaoui 36’, B. Fernandes 45’) bt Chennaiyin FC 1 (L. Cirkovic)

