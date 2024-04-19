MagazineBuy Print

Europa League: Leverkusen reaches semifinals as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run against West Ham

Leverkusen came dangerously close to surrendering its unbeaten record but West Ham will rue not being able to take the chances created after Antonio’s goal

Published : Apr 19, 2024 08:15 IST , LONDON

Reuters
Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong (C) celebrates after scoring his side’s goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg match against West Ham.
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong (C) celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg match against West Ham. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong (C) celebrates after scoring his side’s goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg match against West Ham. | Photo Credit: AP

Newly crowned Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen reached the Europa League semifinals but almost lost its season-long unbeaten record as it struck late to draw 1-1 away at West Ham United for a 3-1 aggregate victory on Thursday.

Xavi Alonso’s side trailed to Michail Antonio’s early header and was far below its usual high standard in the first half as the dominant host carved out several chances.

ALSO READ | Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot

Leverkusen, which clinched its first German title at the weekend, improved dramatically after the break and squandered numerous opportunities before substitute Jeremie Frimpong’s shot deflected past Lukasz Fabianski in the 89th minute.

The final whistle sparked loud celebrations from the travelling Leverkusen fans who can now look forward to a semifinal against AS Roma which it lost to at that stage last season.

Leverkusen is now unbeaten in 44 matches in all competitions this season and remains on course for a treble.

It came dangerously close to surrendering the proud record, however, and West Ham will rue not being able to take the chances it created after Antonio’s goal.

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio celebrates scoring a goal against Leverkusen.
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring a goal against Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio celebrates scoring a goal against Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leverkusen was sloppy throughout the first half and it was from another loss of possession that West Ham scored after 13 minutes to raise the volume at a raucous London Stadium.

When the ball reached Jarrod Bowen on the right he fizzed in a superb delivery into the area and Antonio arrived just before keeper Matej Kovar to glance his header into the net.

Leverkusen was at sixes and sevens and Kovar was almost caught out by a deflected shot by Mohammed Kudus before the keeper made a reflex save to keep out Bowen’s volley — West Ham manager David Moyes falling to the turf in disbelief.

Whatever Alonso said at halftime clearly worked though as the Germans clicked into gear with their slick passing game.

Frimpong blazed a glorious chance over the crossbar late on after going through all alone and it looked like causing Leverkusen its first defeat in 11 months.

But he redeemed himself when his left-footed effort took a big deflection off Aaron Cresswell.

With its European adventure over, last season’s Europa Conference winner West Ham will now try to start another one by finishing high enough in the Premier League, although its recent poor form has seen it slip to eighth.

