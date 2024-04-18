MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks for first home win of season against shaky Mumbai Indians

PBKS vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians from Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday

Updated : Apr 18, 2024 16:36 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of today’s IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. 

  • April 18, 2024 15:35
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

    Action moves to the new Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali today where Punjab Kings looks for its maiden home win with Mumbai Indians at the other end of the clash. Our reporter Dhruva Prasad is in Mohali and will bring you more updates from this clash as the evening progresses. 

Punjab Kings /

Mumbai Indians /

IPL 2024

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
