ISSF World Cup Final: Sonam Maskar wins silver in women’s 10m air rifle

India’s Sonam Maskar won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup final 2024 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sonam scored 252.9 in the final, while the Olympic champion Huang Yuting of China clinched gold with a new World Record of 254.5.

France’s Oceanne Muller took bronze with a score of 231.1. The other Indian in the final, Tilttoma Sen, finished sixth.

Yuting surpassed her compatriot Han Jiayu’s world record of 254 set in the 2023 World Cup leg in Baku.

Other Indians in action today are Arjun Cheema in men’s 10m Air Pistol and Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao in women’s 10m Air Pistol