MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny

Szczesny took a blow to the nose from the arm of Torino defender Adam Masina close to the end of Saturday’s 0-0 draw. The Poland keeper, nicknamed Tek, finished the game before having surgery to reduce the fracture of the nasal bones.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 21:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny.
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny suffered a fractured nose in last weekend’s derby draw with Torino but is unlikely to be seen wearing a protective mask on his return to action, with the Pole preferring to leave them for Zorro.

Szczesny took a blow to the nose from the arm of Torino defender Adam Masina close to the end of Saturday’s 0-0 draw. The Poland keeper, nicknamed Tek, finished the game before having surgery to reduce the fracture of the nasal bones.

“You wanted to see Tek running with the mask on? Never! Never with the mask! The mask is for Zorro,” Szczesny, with his nose bandaged, said in a video posted by Juventus on social media platform X on Thursday.

Zorro, which means fox in Spanish, is a fictional masked vigilante who has appeared in magazines, books and films.

The 34-year-old Szczesny was expected to miss Juve’s next couple of games but manager Massimiliano Allegri told a press conference he was available for Friday’s match at Cagliari.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been wearing a mask since January 2022 after suffering several facial fractures. The Nigeria forward has long since recovered but continues to wear the mask for a sense of security.

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Wojciech Szczesny

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 14/4 in (2.1 Overs), Livingstone dismissed by Coetzee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny
    Reuters
  3. LSG vs CSK: ‘In IPL, if you feel comfortable, you make mistakes,’ says Coach Stephen Fleming
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. FC Barcelona fined by UEFA for fans making Nazi salutes, monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain game
    AP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin’s resurgence will force teams to take it seriously, says head coach Owen Coyle
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny
    Reuters
  2. FIFA plans to add slew of new committees years after cutting them in anti-corruption reforms
    AP
  3. PSG dreaming of club treble as another French league title beckons
    AP
  4. Israeli football facing Palestinian calls for action by FIFA at annual congress
    AP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Inter looks to secure Scudetto with a win in Milan derby
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 14/4 in (2.1 Overs), Livingstone dismissed by Coetzee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny
    Reuters
  3. LSG vs CSK: ‘In IPL, if you feel comfortable, you make mistakes,’ says Coach Stephen Fleming
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. FC Barcelona fined by UEFA for fans making Nazi salutes, monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain game
    AP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin’s resurgence will force teams to take it seriously, says head coach Owen Coyle
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment