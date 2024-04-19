MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Europa League: Ten-man Roma beats Milan to set up semifinal with Leverkusen

First half strikes from Gianluca Mancini and Paulo Dybala proved sufficient for 10-man Roma to charge to a fourth straight semifinal appearance in European competitions

Published : Apr 19, 2024 07:59 IST , ROME - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes celebrate after the match.
AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AS Roma beat AC Milan 2-1 at a buzzing Stadio Olimpico on Thursday to complete a 3-1 aggregate win and set up a semifinal showdown with Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

Defender Gianluca Mancini, whose 17th-minute header had helped Roma edge Milan 1-0 at the San Siro last week, gave it another early lead in the quarterfinal second leg, scoring on a rebound from close range in the 12th minute.

ALSO READ | Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot

Paulo Dybala doubled the advantage for the host 10 minutes later with a curled shot inside the far post before Matteo Gabbia pulled one back for Milan five minutes from time, nodding home a cross from forward Rafael Leao.

Last season’s runner-up Roma, which was beaten on penalties by Sevilla after a 1-1 draw in the final, advanced to its fourth European semifinal in a row. It will next face the newly-crowned Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen, which beat West Ham United.

Roma started off confidently and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini hit the post from outside the box before Mancini grabbed a rebound to score the opener.

Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek came close to levelling when he hit the bar minutes later but the visitor’s worst nightmare became reality when Dybala made it 2-0 soon after.

Striker Romelu Lukaku raced to win the ball on the right flank before his pass towards front of the goal was cleared by Milan defence but ended at the feet of Dybala who made no mistake slotting home.

However, Roma lost Lukaku to an injury in the 28th minute before it was left with 10 men in the 31st when defender Zeki Celik was sent off for a challenge on Leao.

This resulted in both coaches making tactical changes before the break with Stefano Pioli introducing striker Luka Jovic in place of midfielder Ismael Bennacer for Milan and Daniele De Rossi taking off Dybala to beef up Roma’s defence with Diego Llorente.

Milan had more possession following halftime and its attacks intensified but Leonardo Spinazzola could have made it 3-0 for Roma after a solo run, before his low effort was saved by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud looks dejected after the match.
AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud looks dejected after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud looks dejected after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jovic then struck low from around the penalty spot but was denied by Roma keeper Mile Svilar.

Gabbia’s late goal sparked little hope for Pioli’s side, which is now winless in three games across all competitions.

For Roma it was only its third victory in the last 15 matches against Milan, the other two a 2-1 Serie A home win in October 2019 and last week’s triumph in the first leg.

The semifinal first legs will be played on May 2 with the second leg following a week later. The final will be held on May 22 at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. 

Related Topics

AS Roma /

AC Milan /

Europa League /

Europa League 2023-24 /

Gianluca Mancini /

Paulo Dybala /

Romelu Lukaku /

Stefano Pioli /

Daniele De Rossi /

Luka Jovic /

Leonardo Spinazzola /

Mike Maignan /

Bayer Leverkusen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Ten-man Roma beats Milan to set up semifinal with Leverkusen
    Reuters
  2. Europa League: Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  3. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Abasov in round 12 to join Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura on top; Vaishali defeats Muzychuk
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint-lead after Round 12 with win over Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vidit Gujrathi vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Europa League

  1. Europa League: Ten-man Roma beats Milan to set up semifinal with Leverkusen
    Reuters
  2. Europa League: Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool and Leverkusen kept on track to meet in Europa League final after quarterfinal draw made
    AP
  4. Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen’s unbeaten run coming to an end
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool boss Klopp says in-form Nunez still not at his peak
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Ten-man Roma beats Milan to set up semifinal with Leverkusen
    Reuters
  2. Europa League: Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  3. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Abasov in round 12 to join Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura on top; Vaishali defeats Muzychuk
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint-lead after Round 12 with win over Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vidit Gujrathi vs Fabiano Caruana, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 12 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment