MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

West Ham’s Antonio hits out at officials after Europa League exit

Spanish referee Jose Maria Sanchez issued 10 yellow cards, five to each side, and Antonio, who was one of those booked, was left frustrated by the frequent interruptions.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 12:17 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
West Ham United’s Michail Antonio reacts.
West Ham United’s Michail Antonio reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio criticised the refereeing in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen and said his side were “playing against 14”.

Trailing 2-0 to newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Leverkusen after the first leg, West Ham drew 1-1 in London to exit the competition 3-1 on aggregate.

Spanish referee Jose Maria Sanchez issued 10 yellow cards, five to each side, and Antonio, who was one of those booked, was left frustrated by the frequent interruptions.

“It doesn’t feel like you’re playing against 11 men, it feels like you’re playing against 14 including the two linos (linesmen),” Antonio, who opened the scoring with an early header, told reporters after the match.

ALSO READ | Leverkusen reaches semifinals as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run against West Ham

“It’s just one of those things where you have to keep pushing, make decisions go your way and remain professional.

“I’m very disappointed because everything we gave and everything we did, we weren’t helped by a single decision all game and I feel some of the decisions might have changed the game.”

Jeremie Frimpong scored the equalizer in the 89th minute as the visitor secured a spot in the semifinals and is now unbeaten in 44 matches in all competitions this season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Michail Antonio /

Europa League 2023-24 /

Europa League /

Jeremie Frimpong /

Bayer Leverkusen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Ham’s Antonio hits out at officials after Europa League exit
    Reuters
  2. Meg Lanning and the devasting toll of success on auto-pilot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aston Martin’s Stroll fastest in Chinese Grand Prix practice
    Reuters
  4. PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Punjab Kings falls short in yet another final over thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 12: Vaishali stuns Anna for hat-trick of wins; Humpy holds Goryachkina; Lucky Tan inches closer to title
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Europa League

  1. West Ham’s Antonio hits out at officials after Europa League exit
    Reuters
  2. Europa League: Leverkusen reaches semifinals as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run against West Ham
    Reuters
  3. Europa League: Ten-man Roma beats Milan to set up semifinal with Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. Europa League: Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool and Leverkusen kept on track to meet in Europa League final after quarterfinal draw made
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Ham’s Antonio hits out at officials after Europa League exit
    Reuters
  2. Meg Lanning and the devasting toll of success on auto-pilot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aston Martin’s Stroll fastest in Chinese Grand Prix practice
    Reuters
  4. PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Punjab Kings falls short in yet another final over thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 12: Vaishali stuns Anna for hat-trick of wins; Humpy holds Goryachkina; Lucky Tan inches closer to title
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment