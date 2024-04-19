MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals

The Argentine keeper was shown a second yellow card for his antics during the shoot-out and appeared to have been sent off only to be reprieved by the rule which states that bookings awarded during regular time are not carried forward

Published : Apr 19, 2024 08:31 IST , LILLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez save the ball during the penalty shoot out during the Europa Conference League quarterfinal against Lille.
Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez save the ball during the penalty shoot out during the Europa Conference League quarterfinal against Lille. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez save the ball during the penalty shoot out during the Europa Conference League quarterfinal against Lille. | Photo Credit: AP

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two spot kicks and survived a bizarre red card incident as his side beat French club Lille on penalties to reach the Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday.

A chaotic match ended 3-3 on aggregate after Lille’s 2-1 victory on the night but the real drama was to come in the shoot-out with World Cup winner Martinez in the thick of it.

ALSO READ | Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot

Martinez, who was shown a yellow card during the game for time wasting, first saved brilliantly to keep out Nabil Bentaleb’s effort to give Villa the advantage in the shoot-out but was warned for his persistent mind games and reactions towards the French fans in the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The Argentine was then shown a second yellow card for his antics and appeared to have been sent off only to be reprieved by the rule which states that yellow cards awarded during regular time are not carried forward to penalty shoot-outs.

Martinez was shown a yellow card during the game for time wasting and was warned for his persistent reactions towards the French fans.
Martinez was shown a yellow card during the game for time wasting and was warned for his persistent reactions towards the French fans. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Martinez was shown a yellow card during the game for time wasting and was warned for his persistent reactions towards the French fans. | Photo Credit: AP

Villa’s Leon Bailey then missed his spot kick but Martinez proved the hero as he kept out Benjamin Andre’s effort to seal a 4-3 shoot-out win for Unai Emery’s side.

Martinez raced the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the ecstatic away fans.

“He is very important for us. He has his personality and his personality in the dressing room is very important because he is a leader with his experiences,” Emery said of his keeper.

“He has a really brilliant mentality. And then on the pitch he has his personality and he played fantastic. He saved two penalty shots so of course I am very proud of him. I am very proud of all the players.”

It is the first time Villa has reached a European semifinal since 1982 and it is now the only English team left in Europe after Liverpool and West Ham United bowed out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Lille had led 2-0 with goals by Yusuf Yazici and Andre but Matty Cash’s deflected effort in the 87th minute sent the tie into extra time.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Conference League /

Aston Villa /

Emiliano Martinez /

Lille /

Unai Emery /

Matty Cash

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Europa League: Leverkusen reaches semifinals as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run against West Ham
    Reuters
  3. Europa League: Ten-man Roma beats Milan to set up semifinal with Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. Europa League: Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Abasov in round 12 to join Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura on top; Vaishali defeats Muzychuk
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Masks are for Zorro, says Juventus keeper Szczesny
    Reuters
  3. FIFA plans to add slew of new committees years after cutting them in anti-corruption reforms
    AP
  4. PSG dreaming of club treble as another French league title beckons
    AP
  5. Israeli football facing Palestinian calls for action by FIFA at annual congress
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Aston Villa into Conference League semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Europa League: Leverkusen reaches semifinals as Frimpong preserves unbeaten run against West Ham
    Reuters
  3. Europa League: Ten-man Roma beats Milan to set up semifinal with Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. Europa League: Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Abasov in round 12 to join Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura on top; Vaishali defeats Muzychuk
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment