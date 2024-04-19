In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva and Jonathan Selvaraj are joined by Tuhin Mishra, Co-founder and Managing Director of Baseline Ventures, which represents some of India’s greatest athletes, handles brand partnerships and stages sports properties. They discuss various emerging trends in the sports industry with respect to Olympic sports.
Latest on Sportstar
- Podcast: Tuhin Mishra on 10 years of Baseline Ventures, marketing athletes, Olympics and more
- LSG vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Chennai Super Kings - who will coin flip favour?
- LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hosts in-form Chennai Super Kings?; Live streaming info
- Podcast: Discussing ‘Get Kids to Play’ with Vijay Krishnamurthy and Saumil Majmudar
- Indian sports wrap, April 19: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE