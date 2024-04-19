Podcast: Discussing ‘Get Kids to Play’ with Vijay Krishnamurthy and Saumil Majmudar

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Vijay Krishnamurthy and Saumil Majmudar, authors of the book “Get Kids To Play.” Vijay, a Sports Reseach Scholar, and Saumil, Co-founder, CEO & Managing Director of Sportz Village, India’s leading sports education organisation, talk about their vision behind the book. They also discuss the various chapters of the book, which they also call a “Tool-Kit for Parents and School Leaders,” as well as the foreword written by current Indian men’s cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid.
