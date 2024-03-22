MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Podcast: Paris Olympics watch - Indian table tennis: Sharath Kamal’s ambitions, historic quota for team events and more

Nihit Sachdeva and K. Keerthivasan discuss Sharath Kamal’s run from qualifiers to quarterfinals of last week’s Singapore Smash and India table tennis team’s qualification for Paris Olympics in the latest episode.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 14:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

K. Keerthivasan,Nihit Sachdeva
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Podcast

  1. Podcast: Paris Olympics watch - Indian table tennis: Sharath Kamal’s ambitions, historic quota for team events and more
    K. Keerthivasan,Nihit Sachdeva
  2. Podcast: No Bajrang, Ravi for Paris? What is Vinesh doing? - Decoding the drama at Wrestling trials for Olympic qualifiers
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Podcast: Indian hockey in crisis? What to make of Janneke Schopman, Elena Norman’s exit?
    Uthra Ganesan,Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Podcast: Countdown to Paris 2024 - What are India’s star boxers up to?
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Podcast: Is Max Verstappen even human? F1 becomes one horse race, MotoGP provides thrills - Motorsport 2023 rewind
    S. Dipak Ragav,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Still hurts, haven’t been able to get over it: Savita Punia on lost Paris Olympics dream
    PTI
  2. Podcast: Paris Olympics watch - Indian table tennis: Sharath Kamal’s ambitions, historic quota for team events and more
    K. Keerthivasan,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: North Korea’s home match against Japan called off, says AFC
    AFP
  4. IPL 2024: Team previews, SWOT analysis and predictions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian Grand Prix: Setup change on Hamilton’s car backfired in practice, Wolff says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment