Podcast: Paris Olympics watch - Indian table tennis: Sharath Kamal’s ambitions, historic quota for team events and more

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by K. Keerthivasan as the duo discusses Sharath Kamal’s sensational run from qualifiers to quarterfinals of last week’s Singapore Smash which has made the 41-year-old top-ranked Indian man once again. They also talk about India’s historic qualification for both men’s and women’s table tennis team events at Paris Olympics and what the possible combinations could be for both.