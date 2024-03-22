In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by K. Keerthivasan as the duo discusses Sharath Kamal’s sensational run from qualifiers to quarterfinals of last week’s Singapore Smash which has made the 41-year-old top-ranked Indian man once again. They also talk about India’s historic qualification for both men’s and women’s table tennis team events at Paris Olympics and what the possible combinations could be for both.
Latest on Sportstar
- Still hurts, haven’t been able to get over it: Savita Punia on lost Paris Olympics dream
- Podcast: Paris Olympics watch - Indian table tennis: Sharath Kamal’s ambitions, historic quota for team events and more
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: North Korea’s home match against Japan called off, says AFC
- IPL 2024: Team previews, SWOT analysis and predictions
- Australian Grand Prix: Setup change on Hamilton’s car backfired in practice, Wolff says
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE