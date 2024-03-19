MagazineBuy Print

Sharath Kamal becomes India No. 1 again in ITTF rankings after stunning run at Singapore Smash

Reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sharath jumped 54 places - from 88th to 34th - in the latest ITTF Rankings courtesy his quarterfinal finish at Singapore Smash.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 11:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sharath Kamal reclaimed the India No. 1 spot with a massive jump in the latest ITTF Rankings on Tuesday after his sensational run at last week’s Singapore Smash.

The 41-year-old Sharath started the tournament as a qualifier but ended up making it to the quarterfinals, beating World No. 13 Darko Jorgic and World No. 22 Omar Assar on the way. As a result, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion has jumped from 88th to 34th in the men’s singles rankings.

Harmeet Desai (65th) and Manav Thakkar (74th) are the other two Indian men in Top 100.

In women’s singles, Manika Batra (38th) remains the top-ranked Indian despite slipping down two spots. Sreeja Akula gained three places to move to 47th while Yashaswini Ghorpade is World No. 100 after climbing one place.

