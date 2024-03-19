Sharath Kamal becomes India No. 1 again in ITTF rankings after stunning run at Singapore Smash

Sharath Kamal reclaimed the India No. 1 spot with a massive jump in the latest ITTF Rankings on Tuesday after his sensational run at last week’s Singapore Smash.

The 41-year-old Sharath started the tournament as a qualifier but ended up making it to the quarterfinals, beating World No. 13 Darko Jorgic and World No. 22 Omar Assar on the way. As a result, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion has jumped from 88th to 34th in the men’s singles rankings.

Qualifiers ➡️ Quarterfinal 🤯



The dream run continues for Indian legend Sharath Kamal Achanta after defeating Omar Assar in straight games 🔥#SingaporeSmash#ExperienceAGrandNewLegacy#PingPong#TableTennispic.twitter.com/eB5Zlo1Byf — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 14, 2024

Harmeet Desai (65th) and Manav Thakkar (74th) are the other two Indian men in Top 100.

In women’s singles, Manika Batra (38th) remains the top-ranked Indian despite slipping down two spots. Sreeja Akula gained three places to move to 47th while Yashaswini Ghorpade is World No. 100 after climbing one place.