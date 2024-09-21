MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Olise, Kane among the goals as five-star Bayern Munich sinks Bremen

Published : Sep 21, 2024 21:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey _11547
Michael Olise of Bayern Munich celebrates with Alphonso Davies after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern München at Weserstadion on September 21, 2024 in Bremen, Germany.
Michael Olise of Bayern Munich celebrates with Alphonso Davies after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern München at Weserstadion on September 21, 2024 in Bremen, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich celebrates with Alphonso Davies after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern München at Weserstadion on September 21, 2024 in Bremen, Germany.

Free-scoring Bayern Munich extended its perfect Bundesliga start when Michael Olise scored two goals and set up two more to give it a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen in a one-sided contest at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

The Bavarians, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bremen when the sides last met in a league clash in January, ran out comfortable winners to move up to 12 points from four matches.

Winger Olise, signed from Premier League club Crystal Palace for a reported fee of 60 million euros in July, has quickly established himself in the first team. He again repaid manager Vincent Kompany’s faith as he was heavily involved in Bayern’s attack.

Bayern, which has scored 20 goals in three matches across all competitions, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Harry Kane seized possession on the edge of the area and played the ball to Olise, who fired his shot past keeper Michael Zetterer.

ALSO READ: Shaun Wright-Phillips: Man City’s always been a giant club, fans from the beginning deserve this brand of success

The French winger then wriggled his way into Bremen’s penalty area in the 32nd minute, and his cutback was turned home by Musiala.

Bayern continued its onslaught after the break, and Olise teed up Kane for a shot from the edge of the box, which led to the striker’s 41st Bundesliga goal - making him the highest-scoring English player in the German top flight’s history.

Olise netted his fifth goal in three matches with a delightful sidefooted finish into the top corner, and substitute Serge Gnabry wrapped up the scoring in the 65th minute.

Bayern was without veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was named in the starting lineup before pulling out after the warm-up due to a thigh injury, but the change made little difference.

Deputy Sven Ulreich was untroubled throughout the match and faced no shots on target from a toothless Bremen attack.

Bayern stepped off the gas in the last 15 minutes of the match, likely saving energy for a testing clash against champions Bayer Leverkusen on September 28.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

