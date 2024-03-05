Focus will be on consistency, playing more international tournaments, says Sreeja Akula after Paris Olympics qualification

For all those who followed the career of table tennis star Sreeja Akula, it has been a truly inspiring journey to make it to the Paris Olympics from the by-lanes of Naveen Nagar in Hyderabad where she once trained in a one-room Global Table Tennis Academy under the tutelage of Somnath Ghosh with just one table available.

The 25-year-old two-time national champion Sreeja is now part of the Indian women’s team which made it to the Paris Games later this year and has another first when she became the first-ever paddler from Telangana to achieve this inspiring feat.

“It’s a testament to the incredible dedication and synergy between coach and athlete,” says Sreeja, expressing her gratitude towards her coach for his unwavering support in her journey to the Olympics.

With her eyes set on the podium, Sreeja emphasises her desire for her coach to be present during her individual event at the Olympics, underscoring the importance of his guidance and presence.

With their sights set on the pinnacle of athletic achievement, both the coach and the athlete are ready to make their mark on the world stage thanks to the support of Dream Sports Foundation, Ctrl-s, Raheja and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

ALSO READ | World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India’s horrid run continues as Lakshya Chahar becomes fourth Indian to crash out

“I am also lucky to have parents who went out of the way to support me and also grateful to TTFI, Government of India and PWC. But for them, it would have been very difficult,” said the Commonwealth Games mixed gold medallist (partnering A. Sharath Kamal).

“Yes, special thanks to my coach Somnath who has been working with me for 13 years now. Will try to play my best game, create a few upsets in the Olympics,” she said.

“The focus will be on consistency, playing more international tournaments to improve my ranking and be ready for the biggest challenge of my career - to compete in the Olympics,” Sreeja added.

Despite facing setbacks in previous competitions, including narrowly missing out on a Commonwealth singles accreditation after falling short in the semifinals by a mere point, Sreeja remains resolute in her determination to give her best in the upcoming Olympics.

“It has always been a dream, not just for me but for every athlete, to participate in the Olympics. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this journey, overcoming obstacles and challenges along the way,” said Somnath, reflecting on the journey so far.