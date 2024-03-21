MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Sharath Kamal to be India’s flag bearer, Mary Kom appointed chef de mission for Olympics

Six-time World Champion Mary Kom, bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, will be assisted by luger Shiva Keshavan, who has been appointed the deputy chef de mission.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 19:35 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The 41-year-old Sharath Kamal symbolises “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement
The 41-year-old Sharath Kamal symbolises "the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage", the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement | Photo Credit: The Hindu/RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

The 41-year-old Sharath Kamal symbolises “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement | Photo Credit: The Hindu/RITU RAJ KONWAR

Veteran table tennis player and CWG champion Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, while legendary boxer MC Mary Kom was appointed the chef de mission of the country’s contingent on Thursday.

The 41-year-old table tennis player symbolises “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement while making the announcement.

Six-time World Champion Mary Kom, bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, will be assisted by luger Shiva Keshavan, who has been appointed the deputy chef de mission.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: France vs USA to kick off men’s football tournament

“Mary Kom’s unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey makes her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics,” IOA said.

“Keshavan, a former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team’s management and coordination efforts.”

Olympic bronze medallist in rifle shooting Gagan Narang will oversee India’s operations at the shooting range, which is very far from the main venues.

India will be sending its largest-ever shooting contingent to Paris with 19 quotas already in pocket.

ALSO READ: World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam in India, Swimming Federation top brass clueless

“His (Narang’s) meticulous approach and understanding of athletes’ needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters,” the statement added.

“These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage, the statement added.

Commenting on the appointments, IOA president PT Usha, said, “We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud.”

