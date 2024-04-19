LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hosts in-form Chennai Super Kings?; Live streaming info

- April 19, 2024 16:58In-form CSK or LSG gets back to winning ways?
While LSG lost its last two matches, CSK won comes into this contest with two wins. So, it isn’t difficult to figure out which team is in better form ahead of their IPL 2024 match at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Friday.
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings starts favourites in away game against Lucknow Super Giants
- April 19, 2024 16:37Live streaming info
What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match start?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match happen?
The toss of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match on April 19?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- April 19, 2024 16:20SQUADS
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
- April 19, 2024 15:51Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between LSG and CSK. Stay tuned for all the buildup and live updates from the match!
