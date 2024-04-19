MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hosts in-form Chennai Super Kings?; Live streaming info

LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Follow the score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Apr 19, 2024 16:58 IST

Team Sportstar
LSG vs CSK live score and updates from IPL 2024.
LSG vs CSK live score and updates from IPL 2024.
lightbox-info

LSG vs CSK live score and updates from IPL 2024.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of today’s IPL 2024 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

  • April 19, 2024 16:58
    In-form CSK or LSG gets back to winning ways?

    While LSG lost its last two matches, CSK won comes into this contest with two wins. So, it isn’t difficult to figure out which team is in better form ahead of their IPL 2024 match at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Friday. 

    Preview here:​

    LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings starts favourites in away game against Lucknow Super Giants

    While LSG lost its last two matches, CSK won comes into this contest with two wins. So, it isn’t difficult to figure out which team is in better form ahead of their IPL 2024 match at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Friday.

  • April 19, 2024 16:37
    Live streaming info

    What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match start?

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

    What time will the toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match happen?

    The toss of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match on April 19?

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 19, 2024 16:20
    SQUADS

    CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

    Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar

    LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

    Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

  • April 19, 2024 15:51
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between LSG and CSK. Stay tuned for all the buildup and live updates from the match!

