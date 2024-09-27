MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern relishing test against champion Leverkusen, says Kompany

Bayern has won all six of its matches in all competitions under Kompany and sits top of the standings with a 100 per cent record, having scored 20 goals in its last three games.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 15:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said his side look to re-assert themselves as top dogs in the Bundesliga.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said his side look to re-assert themselves as top dogs in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bayern Munich is relishing the prospect of facing champion Bayer Leverkusen, manager Vincent Kompany said, as his side look to re-assert themselves as top dogs in the Bundesliga.

Bayern has won all six of its matches in all competitions under Kompany and sits top of the standings with a 100 per cent record, having scored 20 goals in its last three games.

On Saturday, it hosts second-placed Leverkusen, which became the first team to finish a Bundesliga campaign unbeaten last season and lifted the trophy to end Bayern’s run of 11 straight titles.

“It’s good that everyone’s excited about the game. Obviously it’ll be an important game, against the best team from the last 12 months. We’re looking forward to the game. It won’t be easy,” Kompany told reporters.

ALSO READ | UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for racist conduct

“We want to test ourselves against a good opponent at the Allianz Arena. Bayern are always the favourites. We’re looking forward to playing against the champions and want to win... The next game is what counts in football. If you’ve performed well, you need to keep going.

“We’ve scored 20 goals in the last three games, but it’s my job to show what we can do better. Anything is possible in a game like against Leverkusen. We’ll prepare the team to perform to their max on Saturday. Then we move on.”

While Bayern’s attack has made headlines in recent weeks, its early-season success has also been founded on defensive solidity, with two clean sheets in its four league matches.

In its 5-0 win over Werder Bremen last week, Bayern did not allow its opponents to record a single shot on target.

Kompany hailed the team’s collective defensive effort, adding: “We didn’t allow a single chance against Bremen. That’s not just down to the defence.

“We need to do everything as a team. We’ve done that very well in the last few games. I have a lot of trust in the squad.”

After its home match against Leverkusen, Bayern travel to face English club Aston Villa in the Champions League.

