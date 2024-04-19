Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Both teams are heading into the knockouts with identical forms, losing thrice along with drawing and winning once each in their previous five games.

The Juggernauts finished fourth in the points table with 39 points, whereas Kerala Blasters FC ended up fifth with 33 points. This one-legged playoff fixture is important for both teams, with a win here taking them straight into the ISL semifinals, where the top-two sides, i.e. Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant await them.

Both Sergio Lobera and Ivan Vukomanovic are seasoned tacticians, and they will be edging to set their teams up perfectly for the crucial 90 minutes lying ahead of them.

Read the full preview here: Boosted by Luna’s return, Kerala Blasters takes on Odisha FC with a semifinal spot at stake

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head

Played – 22

Kerala Blasters FC – 9

Odisha FC – 6

Draws 7

What have the head coaches said?

Sergio Lobera, OFC head coach

“If I were to analyse the whole season so far today, I’m very happy. We competed well against the strongest teams in India. We made it to the final of the Super Cup and though we lost it, we fought till the end.”

Ivan Vukomanovic, KBFC head coach

“During the season we had to completely change the squad due to issues such as surgeries to key players and other uncontrollable factors. But after the season the mentality is completely different in the knockouts, as you don’t have to plan for the long term here.”