MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal, will face Novak Djokovic

The 25th-seeded Musetti, a 22-year-old from Italy, had never been past the third round at the All England Club — or the fourth round at any major tournament — until now.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 23:32 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz.
Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lorenzo Musetti reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by eliminating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at Wimbledon on Wednesday and will take on Novak Djokovic next.

The 25th-seeded Musetti, a 22-year-old from Italy, had never been past the third round at the All England Club — or the fourth round at any major tournament — until now.

His victory over the 13th-seeded Fritz was the 37th five-setter at the All England Club this year, the most at any Grand Slam tournament.

Now Musetti will go up against Djokovic with a berth in the final on the line.

It will be Djokovic’s record-tying 13th semifinal at Wimbledon alone — equaling Roger Federer — and 49th Slam semifinal overall, extending a mark he already held.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2024 breaks Grand Slam record for five-set marathons

As Musetti pursues his first major championship, Djokovic seeks a 25th, including what would be an eighth at the All England Club.

Djokovic’s smooth trip through this year’s bracket was made even easier when the man he was supposed to play in the quarterfinals Wednesday, Alex de Minaur, pulled out with a hip injury hours before their match was scheduled to begin.

Playing at a sun-swathed No. 1 Court against Fritz, an American who is one of the sport’s biggest servers but fell to 0-4 in major quarterfinals, Musetti managed to accumulate 13 break points and convert six. The outcome-determining break came on a forehand winner by Musetti that made it 2-0 in the last set; moments later, another break made it 4-0.

There was not a ton of variety exhibited by either player; they were mainly content to trade groundstrokes from the baseline. But Musetti did manage to accrue points with effective drop shots, occasionally following them with successful passing attempts or lobs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Lorenzo Musetti /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Can thunderstorm stop the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  3. TNPL 2024: Chepauk Super Gillies beats Tiruppur by 15 runs for first win of season
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Paris 2024: Sumit Nagal qualifies for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal, will face Novak Djokovic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal, will face Novak Djokovic
    AP
  2. Sumit Nagal loses to Cachin in pre-quarterfinals at ATP Challenger in Germany
    PTI
  3. Paolini relishes purple patch on unfamiliar territory at Wimbledon 2024
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova’s controlled aggression provides perfect antidote against high-flying Ostapenko
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina puts Svitolina in the shade to reach semifinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Can thunderstorm stop the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED V ENG Starting lineups in; Thunderstorm in Dortmund
    Team Sportstar
  3. TNPL 2024: Chepauk Super Gillies beats Tiruppur by 15 runs for first win of season
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Paris 2024: Sumit Nagal qualifies for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal, will face Novak Djokovic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment