MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina puts Svitolina in the shade to reach semifinals

The 2022 winner from Kazakhstan broke the Ukrainian 21st seed four times, racing to victory in just 61 minutes, and will meet Jelena Ostapenko or Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday’s final.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 19:23 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waves after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waves after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waves after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

The rare sighting of the sun at this year’s Wimbledon championships provided no incentive for Elena Rybakina to linger around longer than necessary on Centre Court as she ended Elina Svitolina’s quarterfinal challenge with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat.

Over the course of the last five days, the grasscourt major had started to resemble an indoor tournament with matches on the two main showcourts taking place under cover.

The retractable roof on Centre Court was finally open under a clear blue sky on Wednesday as Rybakina produced a majestic performance in front of Britain’s Queen Camilla to reach the last four for the second time in three years.

The Russian-born Kazakh, the only women’s champion left in the draw, sealed the first set with a 115mph thunderbolt and fired down another ace - her seventh of the match - to complete the one-sided victory.

The world number four, who is also the highest seed left in the women’s draw, will face Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday’s final. 

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 10: Rubina, Swaroop secure quota for Paris 2024 Paralympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova ousts Ostapenko to enter semifinals for the first time
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina puts Svitolina in the shade to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic moves into semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
    AP
  5. Real Madrid to unveil Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu after Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova ousts Ostapenko to enter semifinals for the first time
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina puts Svitolina in the shade to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Djokovic in semifinal, De Minaur withdraws; Rybakina beats Svitolina in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic moves into semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2024 breaks Grand Slam record for five-set marathons
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 10: Rubina, Swaroop secure quota for Paris 2024 Paralympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova ousts Ostapenko to enter semifinals for the first time
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina puts Svitolina in the shade to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic moves into semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
    AP
  5. Real Madrid to unveil Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu after Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment