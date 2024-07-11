Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE, Copa America 2024: Match updates from URU v COL semifinal; Lineups out as Rodriguez, Nunez start; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST

Key Updates
- July 11, 2024 04:31STARTING XIs:
Uruguay: Rochet (GK), Olivera, Gimenez, Caceres, De La Cruz, Ugarte, Valverde, Bentancur, Nunez, Pellistri, Araujo
Colombia: Vargas (GK), Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica, Rios, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Cordoba
Colombian skipper James Rodriguez is in the form of his life!
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Colombia?
- July 11, 2024 04:05Catch the match preview here
Uruguay is two wins away from a record-setting 16th Copa America title. Colombia is red hot, having gone 27 consecutive matches without a loss.
Something has to give Wednesday night when the two South American powers clash in the tournament’s semifinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The winner will face Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina, which beat Canada 2-0 in the other semifinal, on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Brazil in the quarterfinals after the teams played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.
Read the full preview here:
- July 11, 2024 04:05A South American classic!
With Argentina eagerly waiting to see who joins it in the final, it is Uruguay and Colombia are looking to continue their brilliant run in the Copa America 2024 and top it off with a ticket to the summit clash.
