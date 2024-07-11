Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE, Copa America 2024: Match updates from URU v COL semifinal; Lineups out as Rodriguez, Nunez start; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST

Catch the match preview here

Uruguay is two wins away from a record-setting 16th Copa America title. Colombia is red hot, having gone 27 consecutive matches without a loss.

Something has to give Wednesday night when the two South American powers clash in the tournament’s semifinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The winner will face Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina, which beat Canada 2-0 in the other semifinal, on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Brazil in the quarterfinals after the teams played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

