Live

Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE, Copa America 2024: Match updates from URU v COL semifinal; Lineups out as Rodriguez, Nunez start; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST

URU v COL: Follow live updates from the Copa America 2024 semifinal clash between Uruguay and Colombia from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Updated : Jul 11, 2024 04:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez of Colombia train ahead of their semifinal match against Uruguay as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024.
Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez of Colombia train ahead of their semifinal match against Uruguay as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
lightbox-info

Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez of Colombia train ahead of their semifinal match against Uruguay as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Key Updates
  • July 11, 2024 04:31
    STARTING XIs:

    Uruguay: Rochet (GK), Olivera, Gimenez, Caceres, De La Cruz, Ugarte, Valverde, Bentancur, Nunez, Pellistri, Araujo

    Colombia: Vargas (GK), Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica, Rios, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Cordoba

  • July 11, 2024 04:14
    Colombian skipper James Rodriguez is in the form of his life! Read more about his ‘remontada’ here:

    Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run

    James Rodriguez’s career never really took off after bursting onto the scene. But with Copa America 2024, the Colombian is reveling on the big stage again.

  • July 11, 2024 04:06
    Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Colombia?

    Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch the URU v COL semfinal; Preview

    Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE streaming and telecast information for Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal clash.

  • July 11, 2024 04:05
    Catch the match preview here

    Uruguay is two wins away from a record-setting 16th Copa America title. Colombia is red hot, having gone 27 consecutive matches without a loss.

    Something has to give Wednesday night when the two South American powers clash in the tournament’s semifinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    The winner will face Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina, which beat Canada 2-0 in the other semifinal, on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Brazil in the quarterfinals after the teams played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

    Read the full preview here:

    Copa America 2024: Uruguay looks to slow down surging Colombia entering semifinals

    Uruguay is two wins away from a record-setting 16th Copa America title. Colombia is red hot, having gone 27 consecutive matches without a loss.

  • July 11, 2024 04:05
    A South American classic!

    With Argentina eagerly waiting to see who joins it in the final, it is Uruguay and Colombia are looking to continue their brilliant run in the Copa America 2024 and top it off with a ticket to the summit clash.

Uruguay /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024

