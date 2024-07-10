MagazineBuy Print

Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead URU v COL semifinal

In the past meeting between the two South American heavyweights, it Uruguay which has its nose ahead in head-to-head record with 11 matches having ended in a draw.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Colombia and Panama.
James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Colombia and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Colombia and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Uruguay and Colombia faces each other for the 46th time in history on Wednesday in a Copa America 2024 semifinal at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both sides have established themselves as favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the ongoing tournament.

In the past meeting between the two South American heavyweights, it Uruguay which has its nose ahead in head-to-head record with 11 matches having ended in a draw.

Uruguay vs Colombia head-to-head record
Played: 45
Uruguay: 20
Draw: 11
Colombia: 14
Past five matches between Uruguay and Colombia
October 12, 2023: COL 2-2 URU (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
October 7, 2021: URU 0-0 COL (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
July 3, 2021: COL 0-0 (2-4 pen) URU (Copa America)
November 13, 2020: COL 0-3 URU (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
October 11, 2016: COL 2-2 URU (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

