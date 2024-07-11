Copa America 2024: Which team will Lionel Messi and Argentina face in the final?

Argentina will face Colombia for the Copa America 2024 title when they face off in the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday.

Defending champion Argentina reached the final after a 2-0 win against Canada in the first semifinal and La Albiceleste will have a chance to compete for a record 16th title.

Colombia stretched its unbeaten run to 28 matches after beating Uruguay 1-0 in the second semifinal. Los Cafeteros won their only Copa America title in 2001.