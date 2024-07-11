MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Which team will Lionel Messi and Argentina face in the final?

Lionel Messi and Argentina will face Colombia in the final of the Copa America 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 07:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Argentina will face Colombia for the Copa America 2024 title when they face off in the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday.

Defending champion Argentina reached the final after a 2-0 win against Canada in the first semifinal and La Albiceleste will have a chance to compete for a record 16th title.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024 - Which teams will compete in the match for third place?

Colombia stretched its unbeaten run to 28 matches after beating Uruguay 1-0 in the second semifinal. Los Cafeteros won their only Copa America title in 2001.

