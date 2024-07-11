Copa America 2024: Which teams will compete in the match for third place?

Canada will face off against Uruguay for the Copa America 2024 third-place match on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Playing its first Copa America, Canada exceeded expectations by reaching the semifinal, where it suffered a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored the goals to guide the Albiceleste to the final.

Joint-highest champion Uruguay suffered its first loss in this edition of the Copa America, after losing 1-0 against a 10-man Colombia.

James Rodriguez set up Jefferson Lerma for the match’s only goal in the first-half stoppage time.