Copa America 2024: Which teams will compete in the match for third place?

Canada will face off against Uruguay for the Copa America 2024 third-place match on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 07:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19), Ismael Kone (8), Cyle Larin (9), Jonathan David (10) and Kamal Miller (4) celebrate after Larin scored in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.
Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19), Ismael Kone (8), Cyle Larin (9), Jonathan David (10) and Kamal Miller (4) celebrate after Larin scored in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP
Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19), Ismael Kone (8), Cyle Larin (9), Jonathan David (10) and Kamal Miller (4) celebrate after Larin scored in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada will face off against Uruguay for the Copa America 2024 third-place match on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Playing its first Copa America, Canada exceeded expectations by reaching the semifinal, where it suffered a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored the goals to guide the Albiceleste to the final.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024 - Which team will Lionel Messi and Argentina face in the final?

Joint-highest champion Uruguay suffered its first loss in this edition of the Copa America, after losing 1-0 against a 10-man Colombia.

James Rodriguez set up Jefferson Lerma for the match’s only goal in the first-half stoppage time.

