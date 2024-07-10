Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch the URU v COL semfinal; Preview

Uruguay will face Colombia in a South American blockbuster in the Copa America 2024 semifinal on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

PREVIEW

Both sides have been flying high, starting from topping their respective groups with Uruguay getting all possible nine points and Colombia getting seven from three games.

Bielsa’s Uruguay come into the match at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte following a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over five-time world champion Brazil.

Colombia, last beaten in 2022 by Argentina, thrashed Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals, led by James Rodriguez who is back at the top of his game.

“(Colombia) are a big rival, they’re on a run of positive results, and there’s also knowledge among the squad and the manager,” Bielsa told a press conference on Tuesday. “Of course, having played Brazil can only be seen in one way, as the most demanding competition, and so is Colombia.

The former Leeds United coach added that he has no “plan B” to stop the Colombian attack, the best in the tournament with 11 goals.

“The reality is that you can’t predict, but try to do what is most convenient for the type of game you play best,” he said. “Colombia attack better than they defend, but we both know that we have to defend and then God will tell.”

LIVE STREAM INFO