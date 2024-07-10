MagazineBuy Print

Uruguay vs Colombia LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: Where, when to watch the URU v COL semfinal; Preview

Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE streaming and telecast information for Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal clash.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez runs for the ball during a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match against Brazil.
Uruguay's Darwin Nunez runs for the ball during a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez runs for the ball during a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay will face Colombia in a South American blockbuster in the Copa America 2024 semifinal on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

PREVIEW

Both sides have been flying high, starting from topping their respective groups with Uruguay getting all possible nine points and Colombia getting seven from three games.

Bielsa’s Uruguay come into the match at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte following a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over five-time world champion Brazil.

Colombia, last beaten in 2022 by Argentina, thrashed Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals, led by James Rodriguez who is back at the top of his game.

“(Colombia) are a big rival, they’re on a run of positive results, and there’s also knowledge among the squad and the manager,” Bielsa told a press conference on Tuesday. “Of course, having played Brazil can only be seen in one way, as the most demanding competition, and so is Colombia.

The former Leeds United coach added that he has no “plan B” to stop the Colombian attack, the best in the tournament with 11 goals.

“The reality is that you can’t predict, but try to do what is most convenient for the type of game you play best,” he said. “Colombia attack better than they defend, but we both know that we have to defend and then God will tell.”

LIVE STREAM INFO

When and where will Uruguay vs Colombia semifinal kick off?
The Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal will kick off on Thursday at 5:30 am IST at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Colombia in India?
There’s no official confirmation about the platform that will telecast Copa America 2024 in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Colombia in India?
There’s no official confirmation about the network that will telecast Copa America 2024 in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Colombia in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Uruguay /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024

