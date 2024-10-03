MagazineBuy Print

Juventus defender Bremer set for long layoff after knee surgery

Bremer suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee in the sixth minute of the game the Italians won 3-2. He will undergo surgery in the coming days, Juventus said.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 18:46 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Juventus’ Bremer in action before his injury.
File Photo: Juventus’ Bremer in action before his injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Juventus’ Bremer in action before his injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer will undergo surgery on a knee injury picked up in midweek Champions League action against Leipzig, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

Bremer suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee in the sixth minute of the game the Italians won 3-2. He will undergo surgery in the coming days, Juventus said.

The 27-year-old’s recovery is expected to take at least six months which could rule him out for most of the season, according to Italian press reports.

The Brazilian has been a key element in coach Thiago Motta’s defensive strategy playing all their Champions League and Serie A games.

Juventus are second in Serie A, one point behind Napoli after six matches.

The Turin side will also be without Argentine forward Nico Gonzalez who injured his right thigh in Wednesday’s game.

Related Topics

Juventus /

Serie A /

Serie A 2024-25

