Nations League: Solanke back in England squad seven years after only cap

Solanke, who made his England debut in a friendly against Brazil in 2017, has scored in his last three games for Spurs, who he joined from Bournemouth in a deal worth up to 65 million pounds.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 20:12 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solanke in action in the Premier League for new club Spurs.
Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke in action in the Premier League for new club Spurs. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solanke in action in the Premier League for new club Spurs. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been named in England interim manager Lee Carsley’s squad for next week’s Nations League games against Greece and Finland, seven years after gaining his only senior cap.

Solanke, who made his England debut in a friendly against Brazil in 2017, has scored in his last three games for Spurs, who he joined from Bournemouth in a deal worth up to 65 million pounds ($85.25 million) in August.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham returns to the squad having missed the opening two Nations League games because of injury, while Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Phil Foden and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer also return.

Ancelotti demands more from his stars after Real Madrid's shock loss at Lille in the Champions League

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is also included having withdrawn from the squad for the last two games.

There was no place for Tottenham midfielder James Maddison, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire or Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze with Carsley saying it is not about form but that he wants to look at other options in the upcoming games.

Solanke was not available for selection in Carsley’s first squad because of an injury but has been in good form since.

“Dom’s a player that I’m fully aware of, having worked with him in the past,” Carsley said of the 27-year-old.

“He was really close to being in the last squad, obviously got injured just before selection. He’s a player that’s done so well at Bournemouth, and now he’s taken that form into Spurs.

“He’s got a lot of really good attributes.”

Carsley has enjoyed two wins since taking over after the resignation of Gareth Southgate following Euro 2024, with his England side defeating Ireland and Finland.

Asked about his chances of getting the job on a longer-term basis, he said his only concern was the upcoming games.

“I think it’s really clear what my remit is, it’s to take these three camps in the Nations League, something that I’m really comfortable doing,” Carsley told reporters.

“My situation hasn’t changed.”

England are second in Group B2 with six points from two games behind Greece on goal difference. Finland and Ireland have yet to earn a point. Carsley’s side host the Greeks at Wembley on Oct. 10 before visiting Finland three days later.

Carsley said the players left out his squad are still very much part of the plan, adding that he could have picked 40 players, such is the depth of English talent.

Asked about Maguire’s absence, he said: “He was very positive in the conversation that we had. “Obviously we’ve got some really good centre backs that I’m keen to see play.”

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice
Forwards: Anthony Gordo, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins 

