Mbappe left out of France squad for Nations League games

France captain Kylian Mbappe has been left out of his team’s UEFA Nations League matches this month after coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday named the squad.
The Real Madrid star returned from a short spell on the sidelines, with a thigh injury, to appear as a substitute in the surprise 1-0 defeat at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.
However, the 25-year-old will play no part in France’s games against Israel and Belgium, a decision clearly made in order to allow Mbappe to rest and work on his fitness.
France play Israel on Thursday, October 10 in an away fixture moved to Budapest due to the security situation in the Middle East.
Les Bleus, Nations League winners in 2021, will then take on Belgium in Brussels on Monday, October 14.
France have three points after their first two outings in Group A2, which is topped by Italy with six points.
READ |Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
Thursday’s squad announcement was the first by Deschamps since vice-captain Antoine Griezmann retired from international football at the beginning of this week.
Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, who won the last of his 10 caps in June last year, returns to the squad.
France squad
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia’s Ice Queen Jess Jonassen hopes to put Women’s T20 World Cup snub aside, with focus on ODI WC return
- PAK vs SL, LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka takes on Pakistan in Sharjah
- Indian sports wrap, October 3: Khushi’s bronze takes India’s tally to 15 at ISSF Jr Worlds; Vanshik, Isha bag gold at Pickleball Worlds
- Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Mauricio leads OFC attack, Noah starts for KBFC
- Mary Kom questions BFI’s training after Indian boxers return empty-handed from Paris 2024 Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE