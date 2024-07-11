Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez breaks Lionel Messi’s record for most assists in a single campaign

James Rodriguez registered his sixth assist against Uruguay in their Copa America 2024 semifinal, becoming the player to register the most assists in a single campaign in the competition’s history.

He broke Lionel Messi’s record of most assists in a single Copa America campaign when the Argentinian bagged five during the Albiceleste’s title-winning campaign in 2021.

Rodriguez started Copa America 2024 with two assists in Colombia’s first group match against Paraguay. He then bagged one more against Costa Rica and two again in its quarterfinal clash against Panama.