Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday in the Copa America 2024 semfinal at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to enter the final and set up a summit clash against Argentina.

However, the scenes turned ugly after the full time whistle as players from both sides got involved in a tussle with officials intervening.

After a short while, there were visuals from the official broadcaster that showed some Uruguayan players enter the stands and getting involved in a physical altercation with some Colombian fans, after both sets of fans had gotten in a heated exchange.

Allegedly, Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo were at the forefront in this clash against the Colombian fans but Sportstar cannot confirm since there is no confirmation from any official source.

Watch the heated scenes here: