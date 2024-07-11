MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Scenes turn ugly after Copa America 2024 semifinal as Uruguay players fight with Colombian fans

Visuals from the official broadcaster showed some Uruguayan players enter the stands and getting involved in a physical altercation with some Colombian fans.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 07:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Darwin Nuñez (C) of Uruguay reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia.
Darwin Nuñez (C) of Uruguay reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Darwin Nuñez (C) of Uruguay reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday in the Copa America 2024 semfinal at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to enter the final and set up a summit clash against Argentina.

However, the scenes turned ugly after the full time whistle as players from both sides got involved in a tussle with officials intervening.

After a short while, there were visuals from the official broadcaster that showed some Uruguayan players enter the stands and getting involved in a physical altercation with some Colombian fans, after both sets of fans had gotten in a heated exchange.

Allegedly, Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo were at the forefront in this clash against the Colombian fans but Sportstar cannot confirm since there is no confirmation from any official source.

Watch the heated scenes here:

