ISL 2024-25: Rahul Bheke returns to Bengaluru FC, pens two-year deal with Blues

Bheke returned to Bengaluru FC on a two-year deal after his successful stint with Mumbai City FC.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 10:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rahul Bheke in action against Qatar’s Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
India’s Rahul Bheke in action against Qatar’s Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari | Photo Credit: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI
India's Rahul Bheke in action against Qatar's Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari | Photo Credit: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

Bengaluru FC has signed India defender Rahul Bheke on a two-year deal, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Sunday.

This is his second stint with the Blues after having played for them between 2017 and 2021, when he won the ISL and the Super Cup. Bheke scored the match-winner in the 2018-19 ISL final.

Bheke moved to Mumbai City FC in 2021, where he won the ISL Shield and the ISL Cup. He also represented the Islanders in the AFC Champions League in 2022.

The 33-year-old also has 29 appearances for the senior national team and recently played in the FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers.

