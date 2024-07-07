ISL 2024-25: Rahul Bheke returns to Bengaluru FC, pens two-year deal with Blues

Bengaluru FC has signed India defender Rahul Bheke on a two-year deal, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Sunday.

This is his second stint with the Blues after having played for them between 2017 and 2021, when he won the ISL and the Super Cup. Bheke scored the match-winner in the 2018-19 ISL final.

Bheke moved to Mumbai City FC in 2021, where he won the ISL Shield and the ISL Cup. He also represented the Islanders in the AFC Champions League in 2022.

The 33-year-old also has 29 appearances for the senior national team and recently played in the FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers.