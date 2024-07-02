MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC signs Barcelona and Arsenal youth product Jon Toral

Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winner Mumbai City FC signed former Arsenal and Barcelona youth academy product Jon Toral on a two-year contract.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 16:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Toral has played 275 games across various leagues so far, scoring 46 goals and assisting 35 more, and is known for his smooth touches and creative flair.
Toral has played 275 games across various leagues so far, scoring 46 goals and assisting 35 more, and is known for his smooth touches and creative flair. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Jon Toral
infoIcon

Toral has played 275 games across various leagues so far, scoring 46 goals and assisting 35 more, and is known for his smooth touches and creative flair. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Jon Toral

Indian Super League (ISL) Championship winner Mumbai City FC signed former Arsenal and Barcelona youth academy product Jon Toral on a two-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

Jon Toral began his football journey with local club UE Barri Santes Creus in Spain. His talent soon caught the attention of Spanish giants FC Barcelona, leading to his recruitment into their renowned youth academy, La Masia.

Over eight years, Toral developed into a versatile midfielder known for his technical skills. He then moved to London to join Arsenal FC, marking the start of a new chapter in his career where he represented the Gunners in the Premier Reserve League, NextGen Series, and the UEFA Youth League.

“Mumbai City has a strong track record of winning trophies and is one of the most successful clubs in the country. The club’s commitment to their philosophy and values is of the highest order, making it an easy decision for me to join,” Toral said after joining the club.

Toral’s professional journey has seen him play for several clubs, including Brentford, Birmingham City, Hull City in England, Granada CF in Spain, Rangers FC in Scotland, and most recently OFI Crete FC in Greece. His versatility and adaptability have been evident throughout, consistently showcasing his technical prowess and football intelligence.

Toral signs the contract for Mumbai City FC, where he will stay until 2026.
Toral signs the contract for Mumbai City FC, where he will stay until 2026. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement
lightbox-info

Toral signs the contract for Mumbai City FC, where he will stay until 2026. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

Toral has played 275 games across various leagues so far, scoring 46 goals and assisting 35 more, and is known for his smooth touches and creative flair.

“We’re happy to have Jon join us at Mumbai City FC. He is a very experienced player with the technical abilities and skills that will bolster our midfield for the upcoming season,” Mumbai’s coach Petr Kratky said.

“Jon is a great player and a leader on and off the pitch, and we believe his presence will help the squad achieve the desired objectives. I look forward to having him in our squad next season.”

