ISL shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs centre-back Tom Aldred

Defending ISL shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the signing of Tom Aldred on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to be joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC. It will be an honour to wear the green and maroon jersey, and I am extremely excited to get started,” said Aldred after signing with the Kolkata club.

“My career has taken me to England, Scotland, Australia and now India. I am looking forward to this next step of my journey in representing this incredible club in the ISL and the Asian Champions League and helping the team thrive and compete on all fronts.

“I am well aware of the incredible history of Mohun Bagan, and I have watched some of the recent successes from afar. I will give my absolute best every single day to represent Mohun Bagan. I am looking forward to working hard and contributing to further success for the club, the fans, and my teammates.

I can’t wait to get over to India and Kolkata and meet everyone. See you all very soon,” added Aldred.

Jose Molina, Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s head coach, said “Tom Aldred is an experienced player to strengthen our defence. He has a great physique, forceful and is very aggressive defensively. Tom is a dominator in aerial balls and also has good technique to the build-up play.”