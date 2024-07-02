Indian football: Jamshedpur, Shillong added as venues for Durand Cup 2024 starting on July 27

The domestic season of Indian football for the 2024-25 season will begin with the Durand Cup 2024, starting July 27 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Durand Cup is the oldest active tournament in Asia and will see 24 teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, Services and other invitational sides competing for the title over 43 matches.

International teams are expected to participate as well, like the previous edition.

The teams will be divided into six groups. Eight teams -- group toppers and two best second-placed sides -- will qualify for the knockout stage.

While Durand Cup 2023 had Kokrajhar as an additional venue, two more cities, Jamshedpur and Shillong, were added to that list for this year’s tournament. Kolkata will host three groups while Kokrajhar, Shillong and Jamshedpur will host one group each.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is the defending champion of the Durand Cup, which beat arch-rival East Bengal in the final to clinch the title for a record 17th time.