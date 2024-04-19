MagazineBuy Print

Italy to have five teams in next season’s Champions League

Roma and Atalanta’s charge into the Europa League semifinals meant Italy had a better coefficient was good enough to seal the extra spot

Published : Apr 19, 2024 08:38 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AFP
AS Roma’s Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini celebrate after winning against AC Milan in the Europa League quarterfinal.
AS Roma’s Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini celebrate after winning against AC Milan in the Europa League quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO LINGRIA
infoIcon

AS Roma’s Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini celebrate after winning against AC Milan in the Europa League quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO LINGRIA

Serie A is guaranteed to have five clubs in next season’s revamped Champions League after its teams secured a top two spot in the UEFA coefficient standings.

Roma and Atalanta both made the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday while Fiorentina is in the last four of the Europa Conference League.

That means that Italy has a coefficient of 19.428 points, ahead of Germany (17.928 points) and England (17.375) and will take one of two extra spots in the tournament.

The Champions League will have 36 teams in the group stage from next season, four more than this term.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League /

Serie A /

Roma /

Atalanta

