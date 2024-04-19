LSG vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Chennai Super Kings - who will win toss today?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 34 of the IPL 2024 at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Friday.
LSG - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 1 - WWL
Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LWL
CSK- Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 0 - W
Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 -WWLLW
Ekana Sports City stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; NR:1
Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 3; NR: 1
