LSG vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Chennai Super Kings - who will win toss today?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 34 of the IPL 2024 at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Toss set to happen at 7PM IST.

LSG - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 1 - WWL

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LWL

CSK- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 0 - W

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 -WWLLW

Ekana Sports City stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; NR:1

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 3; NR: 1