LSG vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Chennai Super Kings - who will win toss today?

LSG vs CSK: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 16:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has only won the toss once this IPL.
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has only won the toss once this IPL. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has only won the toss once this IPL. | Photo Credit: AP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 34 of the IPL 2024 at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Toss set to happen at 7PM IST.

LSG - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 1 - WWL

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LWL

CSK- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 0 - W

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 -WWLLW

Ekana Sports City stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; NR:1

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 3; NR: 1

