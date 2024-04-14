MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scores hattrick of sixes against Mumbai Indians

M.S. Dhoni opted to pass on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the season, adding to the speculation that he’s playing his final season.

As Dhoni takes the field for CSK this season, possibly for the final time, Sportstar will track his performances behind the stumps and with the bat.

MS DHONI IPL 2024 STATS

Highlights Matches: 6

Catches: 4

Run Outs: 1

Runs - 59

4s - 4

6s - 6

MI vs CSK (1st innings)

MS Dhoni hit 20 runs off just four deliveries against Hardik Pandya in the 20th over of the innings to take his side to 206 for four. Dhoni was welcomed with a full delivery outside off stump, which he lofted over the head of long on for six.

A pacy delivery on the stumps followed, Dhoni lofting it over deep midwicket for a six. Under pressure, Hardik bowled a full toss on the pads, Dhoni lofting it over deep square leg to make it a hattrick of sixes.

CSK vs KKR (1st innings)

MS Dhoni was guilty of dropping a fairly comfortable catch of Andre Russell during the first innings at the Chepauk stadium. The drop didn’t prove to be costly though as Tushar Deshpande dismissed the West Indian for 10 off 10 balls.

2nd innings

Dhoni walked to bat with CSK needing just three runs to win in a comfortable chase of 137. The crowd erupted as the former captain made his way to the crease for the first time at Chepauk. He scored just the solitary run of three balls handing over strike to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to hit the winning runs.

The loudest Whistles and the deafening cheers ft Chepauk Crowd. Did you know what was the decibel meter reading ?



SRH vs CSK (1st innings - unbeaten 1 (2b))

With CSK put in to bat, MS Dhoni walked out to bat in the 20th over with three balls left in the CSK innings. He scored a single off Natarajan to bring Ravindra Jadeja on strike. Jadeja went on to hit a boundary off the last ball of the innings to take CSK’s score to 165.

(2nd innings)

Dhoni’s trademark Dhoni Review System (what fans call his knack to judge dismissals with incredible accuracy) was on display again today. In Moeen Ali’s third over, the English all rounder tossed one up to Shahbaz Ahmed who tried to sweep the ball and took it on his front foot. Moeen didn’t look convinced despite an appeal and Dhoni convinced him to take the review. It turned out to benefit CSK, with ball tracking showing the ball hitting the top of the stumps.

Behind the stumps, Dhoni has been good this season. In this game, he was error-free barring a small slip up in the 18th over off the bowling of Tushar Deshpande, where he couldn’t collect the ball and it ran away for two byes.

DC vs CSK - 1st innings (One catch - record)

MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to record 300 dismissals in T20 format. He caught an outside edge off the bat of Prithvi Shaw, who scored 47 off 27 balls.

Shaw tried to cut Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery but got an edge and Dhoni was quick to grab the ball.

2nd innings (37 off 16 balls)

MS Dhoni walked into bat at number eight when CSK needed 72 runs off 23 balls. Dhoni pulled the first ball he faced for a four behind square. He was dropped on the second ball at backward point. He finished the 17th over with a another four, driven past the cover.

Off his fifth ball, Dhoni played a lofted cover drive, powered over the boundary for his first six of IPL 2024.

With 41 runs needed off last over, Dhoni hammered the first ball by Anrich Nortje for four through covers. On the next ball, Dhoni punishes the low full toss and hammered it over long off for a six. He then hit Nortje’s fourth ball for another boundary, over mid on. He finished the over with a six over covers.

The 42-year-old remained unbeaten on 37 off 16 balls hitting four fours and three sixes - striking at 231.25 in his first innings after 307 days.

CSK vs GT - 2nd innings (One catch)

After Dhoni could not walk out to bat during CSK’s innings, the former skipper made sure the audience got their money worth with a stunning catch behind the wickets.

CSK posted a daunting 206 runs on the board courtesy of a quickfire opening knock from Rachin Ravindra and a fifty from Shivam Dube. In reply, Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered early hiccups with openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha falling.

Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan were plotting the recovery for the side when Dhoni’s catch swung the momentum further in CSK’s favour. Shankar looked to drive a length ball off Daryl Mitchell, who was bowling the eighth over of the innings. Shankar failed to get into the line of the ball and his vertical shot ended up getting a thick outside edge.

Dhoni dove full stretch to his right and pouched the ball inches from the ground to ensure GT was three wickets down. The visitor never really recovered and lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually losing the contest by 63 runs.

CSK vs RCB - 1st Innings (Two catches, one Run Out)

RCB won the toss and opted to bat. Faf du Plessis picked up early boundaries to take his side to 37 runs in four overs.

Mustafizur Rahman accounted for du Plessis in the fifth over, as the RCB skipper holed out at deep cover trying to clear the boundary.

But Dhoni’s first contribution on the scoreboard came three deliveries later. Rajat Patidar, yet to open his account, was cramped for room by Rahman and handed a feather to Dhoni.

In the next over, Glenn Maxwell edged a delivery into Dhoni’s gloves looking to run it down to third man off Deepak Chahar. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik struck a 95-run partnership to help their side put up a fight.

But Dhoni had a role in ending the stand on the final delivery of the innings. Karthik missed a delivery outside the off stump and Rawat set off from the non-striker’s end to steal a bye. Dhoni made an under-arm throw at the stumps and caught Rawat outside his crease.

The former CSK captain was disciplined with his glovework through the innings, allowing only one bye.